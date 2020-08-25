Nomad Foods To Participate In Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on...

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) - Get Report, today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods

