Nomad Foods Announces Launch Of Senior Secured Notes Offering

Nomad Foods Limited ("Nomad Foods" or the "Company") today announced that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the "Issuer"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, intends to offer €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"), subject to market and other customary conditions (the "Offering"). The Notes would be guaranteed and secured on a senior basis by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, along with the proceeds of an anticipated refinancing of its senior credit facilities, to refinance in full its existing outstanding euro denominated term loan and the Issuer's existing €400.0 million aggregate principal amount senior secured notes due 2024 (the "Existing Notes") (such refinancing, together with the issuance of the Notes, being the "Refinancing") and pay a portion of the purchase consideration for the Company's previously announced acquisition of Fortenova Group's Frozen Food Business Group. The Issuer expects to redeem the Existing Notes, subject to the completion of the Offering and receipt of the proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the Refinancing will be completed, or, if completed, as to the terms on which it will be completed. A notice of conditional redemption in full in respect of the Existing Notes will be published by the Issuer through the information service of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and additionally delivered to holders thereof via Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking S.A.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NOMD) - Get Report is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com

Holders of Existing Notes are urged to refer to the notice of conditional redemption for more information regarding the conditions precedent to such redemption, redemption price, record date and redemption date available on the official website of website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, www.bourse.lu. This press release does not constitute a notice of conditional redemption thereof.

This announcement constitutes a public disclosure of inside information by Nomad Foods BondCo plc under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014) and Implementing Regulation (EU) No 2016/1055 (10 June 2016). The person responsible for making this release on behalf of Nomad Foods Limited is Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer.

