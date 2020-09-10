Press Release Nokia to support Telefónica's 5G deployment across Spain Nokia continues long-standing relationship into 5G era with Telefónica set to deploy services for both consumer and enterprise customers nationwide Nokia only vendor to supply 5G to...

Press Release

Nokia to support Telefónica's 5G deployment across Spain

Nokia continues long-standing relationship into 5G era with Telefónica set to deploy services for both consumer and enterprise customers nationwide

Nokia only vendor to supply 5G to all of Telefónica's European 5G operations

10 th September 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it is set to support Telefónica in its efforts to deploy 5G services to 75 percent of the Spanish population by the end of the year. The move will mean that Nokia will continue its long-standing partnership with Telefónica as the only vendor to supply 5G radio technology to all of its 5G operations across Europe.

Nokia has supported Telefónica's 5G development strategy since 2018 as part of the 'Technological Cities' project in the historical city of Segovia in central Spain. The project trialed the capabilities of 5G across a range of different use cases in urban areas to enable local citizens and companies to understand the benefits of new 5G-based digital services. In particular, the project looked at the benefits of enhanced data speeds with higher capacity and lower latency.

Nokia currently supplies its flexible AirScale Radio Access portfolio, which delivers ultra-fast data speeds, connectivity and ultra-low latency, and gives Telefónica the flexibility to respond to increasing demand. Nokia is also providing its expertise with rollout and support services. Moreover, Nokia is also supporting Telefónica with the development of its network for the hyperconnected 5G era in different areas, including IP network, optical transport and fiber.

Joaquín Mata, CTIO, Telefónica Spain, said: "We are delighted to work with Nokia on our nationwide 5G deployment across both urban and rural regions of Spain. We anticipate that 5G will have a game-changing impact on both consumer and business segments and Nokia's state-of-the-art 5G equipment will help us to deliver best-in-class experiences to our customers."

Tommi Uitto, President, Mobile Networks, Nokia stated: "We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship with Telefónica into the 5G era and introduce a range of compelling new services across Spain. We will help Telefónica execute its strategy and deliver compelling and transformative experiences, using Nokia's 5G solutions for businesses and consumers."

Nokia is a global leader in 5G with the industry's only end-to-end portfolio that is available globally. With more than 150 commercial engagements underway, Nokia's 5G solutions, software and services allow its customers to take advantage of the promise of this next generation of network technology. Learn more about Nokia 5G .

