Nokia to hold Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on 18 March 2021

11 March 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will hold its Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on 18 March 2021. In this virtual event Nokia will present its new strategy, discuss action plans and share longer-term financial targets.

Program and webcast registration

Nokia's webcast for investors and analysts will begin on 18 March 2021 at 14:00 EET (Helsinki) / 8:00 EST (New York). The webcast will last approximately 4.5 hours.

Full program is available at the event webpage http://nokia.ly/CMD.

Participants are asked to register and join the webcast at http://nokia.ly/CMD.

Media representatives can register and listen in via the webcast link.

Speaker slides can be downloaded and presentations can be watched on demand after the event at the event webpage.

