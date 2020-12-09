Press Release Nokia to hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy 9 December 2020 Espoo, Finland - N okia will hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 at 3 p.

9 December 2020

Espoo, Finland - N okia will hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. Finnish time (EET) to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy.

Nokia's refreshed company strategy is shared in three phases. On October 29, 2020 Nokia announced the first phase of this new strategy, outlining high-level strategic principles alongside a new operating model designed to better position the company for changing markets and align with customer needs. On December 16, 2020, Nokia plans to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy, including further information about its new strategy, its four new business groups and the markets they operate in. More information will be shared at the Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021.

Nokia will publish the materials presented in the call at www.nokia.com/investors .

Analyst webcast

Nokia's video webcast will begin on December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. The video webcast will last approximately 75 to 90 minutes.

The video webcast will be a presentation with slides.

A link to the video webcast and slides will be available at www.nokia.com/investors.

Media

Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

