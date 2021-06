Press Release Nokia Self-Organizing Networks software to enhance network reliability for BT BT mobile division, EE, the UK's largest 4G and 5G network, to deploy Nokia's Self-Networks (SON) to reduce network cost, complexity and support enhanced...

Nokia Self-Organizing Networks software to enhance network reliability for BT

BT mobile division, EE, the UK's largest 4G and 5G network, to deploy Nokia's Self-Networks (SON) to reduce network cost, complexity and support enhanced reliability and service; deal confirms Nokia as BT's biggest vendor in the UK.

Nokia SON helps manage growing network complexity to create flexible solutions that automate operations across diverse eco-systems and address network issues more cost-efficiently.

2 June 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that BT mobile network, EE, is deploying Nokia's Self-Organizing Network ( SON) software solution to enhance network reliability and service in its 4G and 5G networks, as part of a new vendor deal.

With Nokia SON, EE can overcome network complexity to create flexible solutions that better manage its network, as well as automating operations across diverse eco-systems to minimize and address network issues more cost-efficiently. Through intelligent automation, Nokia SON can better prevent issues from developing to deliver a better customer experience, as well as operational cost savings.

Nokia SON is automating key network operational tasks and specific SON modules, such as the relationship management of neighboring radio cells, to ensure error-free handovers. This supports end-users with a better user experience by reducing dropped calls and interruptions.

Utilizing a Software Development Kit (SDK), EE will be able to create custom SON solutions that are agile, intuitive, and cost-effective to manage its unique multi-vendor, multi-technology network environment without needing to outsource contractors.

Nokia SON has helped over 100 communications service providers globally improve network reliability cost-efficiently.

Nokia's ongoing collaborative partnership with EE's parent company, BT, takes a continuous development approach to ensure the latest analytical procedures are incorporated into BT's internal systems and processes.

Steve Holmes, RAN Design Director of BT, said: "We see immense opportunities for the ways in which Self-Organizing Networks can support our mobile network to deliver the best experience possible for our customers. Networks are complex ecosystems, with different vendors, technologies, and layers; automating some processes helps to overcome these difficulties. The result will be networks with enhanced customer reliability and service as well as reduced energy consumption. We see our strengthening partnership with Nokia as key to realizing these objectives."

Mark Atkinson, SVP, Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia, said: "As mobile networks become more complex, maintaining high network quality and reliability through intelligent automation is paramount. As BT prepares to further its 5G deployment, Nokia SON streamlines automation needs, allowing network issues to be resolved effortlessly and to maintain reliable service without the need for outside contractors."

