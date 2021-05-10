Press Release Nokia selected by Movistar Chile for commercial 5G network launch Movistar Chile's commercial 5G network to launch with Nokia's AirScale technology The deal upgrades Telefónica's 4G and 4G+ network across several Chilean cities; option for a...

Press Release

Nokia selected by Movistar Chile for commercial 5G network launch

Movistar Chile's commercial 5G network to launch with Nokia's AirScale technology

The deal upgrades Telefónica's 4G and 4G+ network across several Chilean cities; option for a seamless upgrade to 5G services in the future

This high-speed mobile technology will be supported by Movistar Chile's fiber optics, which will allow the different mobile antennas deployed in cities to be interconnected

May 10, 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today announced that it has been chosen by Telefónica 's Latin America brand, Movistar Chile to provide equipment from its AirScale portfolio to launch the operator's 5G network in the country . This milestone deployment will enable 5G services for Movistar customers. In addition, Nokia will upgrade Movistar 's 4G and 4G+ networks to strengthen the critical network backbone across Chile's key markets.

To meet the demands from consumers and businesses for improved speeds and enhanced services, Movistar has turned to Nokia to modernize its mobile networks and support its growth ambitions. The upgraded network, which will operate across Movistar's recently won spectrum in Chile's 5G auction in the 3.5GHz band, will leverage Nokia's AirScale Radio Access portfolio to deliver ultra-low latency, huge connectivity and extreme capacity, offering both consumers and small to medium-sized business a path to 5G in Chile for the first time. Nokia's AirScale portfolio can be seamlessly upgraded from 4G/LTE to 5G/NR via a software-based upgrade to enable a smooth evolution towards 5G deployments.

In addition to delivering upgraded mobile data services to consumers, the 5G network will offer Movistar's business customers access to 5G use cases, including support for Industry 4.0, public sector and health innovations, and private wireless. This high-speed mobile technology will be supported by Movistar Chile's fiber optics, which will allow the different mobile antennas deployed in cities to be interconnected.

Chile is the first country in Latin America to have a 5G auction, which is the first step towards launching a commercial network. Movistar Chile acquired 50 MHz in the 3.5Ghz band, which will support enhanced mobile broadband services in Chile. 5G is an evolution in mobile networks. Telefónica Hispanoamérica is evaluating the right circumstances for deployment in each market, taking steps towards the evolution of the network in several countries.

Antonio Bueno, Head of Technology at Movistar Chile, said: "We believe that 5G will bring enormous potential to the country, both for people and for the vertical sectors. It is in this last area where the fifth generation will also be able to make the Connected Industry and the Internet of Things (IoT) a reality, thanks to its low latency, high speeds, and the ability to connect thousands of devices. From our company, and together with Nokia, we will continue to accelerate the developments and innovations that Chile needs, also adding universities, startups, entrepreneurs, and other actors in the economy."

Osvaldo Di Campli, Head of Latin America at Nokia, said: "Latin America has a diverse mix of emerging markets and more established economies, yet this melting pot of business and consumer potential has so far not been able to experience the benefits of 5G. Chile epitomizes the region's hunger for growth and innovation, so we are excited to work with Telefónica on its 5G commercial network in Chile to bring next-generation connectivity to enterprises and end-users."

