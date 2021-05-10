Nokia Selected As Single Supplier For Swisscom's New Optical Transport Network

Press Release Nokia selected as single supplier for Swisscom's new o ptical t ransport network The modernized optical transport network will be easier to scale, enabling faster services delivery times and innovation 10 May 2021 Espoo, Finland - Nokia...

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has been selected by Swisscom to transform the operator's existing infrastructure to a fully automated and high capacity optical transport network . Nokia is the sole supplier to build the end-to-end wavelength division multiplexing/optical transport network ( WDM/OTN ) nationwide, which will support Swisscom customers' surging bandwidth demands driven by an increase in remote work and learning applications, video streaming, gaming and cloud computing.

The modernized optical network will transport all of Swisscom's fixed and wireless traffic from customer-provided equipment to metro access to the backbone, and will support client services from 1G to 400G. This requires a scalable and upgraded infrastructure that can grow capacity while increasing performance and resilience. Swisscom will also benefit from reduced operating expenses and optimized capital expenditures through simplified and streamlined end-to-end service operations, which make more efficient use of network resources through automation.

Nokia's broad portfolio of optical networking hardware, software and professional services will be used for the entire transformation. This includes Nokia WaveFabric, based on the 1830 family of WDM/OTN platforms powered by the Nokia PSE-V coherent digital signal processor (DSP), and the Nokia WaveSuite portfolio of networking applications for network commissioning, service enablement, and network health and analytics. Also deployed will be the Nokia WavePrime Digital Twin as a Service, which provides a cloud-hosted digital representation or simulation of the physical network to design, replicate, test and analyze in order to optimize physical network performance and reliability.

Christoph Aeschlimann , CIO and CTO, Swisscom , said: "Swisscom has set out its network expansion strategy until the end of 2025, which is to equip the network for the new decade. This strategic partnership with Nokia highlights Swisscom's commitment to delivering a high capacity, fully automated nationwide optical backbone for Switzerland. This next-generation transport network can quickly adapt to changes and provide superior services and connectivity experiences to our customers. Nokia has proven to be a trusted partner and has been the preferred choice to transform our optical network."

James Watt , Head of Optical Networks Division, Nokia , said: "We are providing a complete, customer-focused and business driven solution that will transform Swisscom's optical transport network into a service engine that's ready to deliver new services. Swisscom will also benefit from a more automated network that streamlines service delivery and optimizes its total cost of ownership, creating value for both its business and customers."

