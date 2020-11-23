Nokia Selected As One Of TELUS Network Infrastructure Partners To Provide Transformational 5G Mobile Services For Canadians

23 November 2020 Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that TELUS is deploying a range of its solutions to support the Canadian operator deliver greater network scale, performance, and efficiency helping to strengthen and expand its 5G service offerings.

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that TELUS is deploying a range of its solutions to support the Canadian operator deliver greater network scale, performance, and efficiency helping to strengthen and expand its 5G service offerings.

The Nokia solutions being deployed for 5G include its subscriber data management and the policy controller, as well as its NetAct network management, LTE indoor picocells and IP edge routers.

Nokia's products will allow TELUS to cost-effectively manage its network through near zero-touch automation and adherence to service level agreements while helping the operator deliver ultra-low network latency, reliability and security to its customers.

Nokia's solutions provide the scale, performance and extensive service capabilities required to meet increasing customer demands. As a result, TELUS can establish a cloud-enabled network architecture for faster and more efficient delivery of new residential, business and mobile services.

"With an exponential increase in capacity, bandwidth and speed, 5G will change the way we live and work by fostering Canadian innovation and growing several key verticals of our economy," said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. "Our 5G network, strengthened by the expertise of our infrastructure partners, like Nokia, will form the foundation of Smart Cities and Industry 4.0, next-generation virtual healthcare, immersive education, agriculture technology and next-level gaming."

Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada, said: "We are very pleased to provide TELUS with Nokia's cloud-native 5G core products and IP routing solutions. This deployment speaks to the breadth of Nokia's ability to truly connect the network to the business at scale and strengthens Nokia's position as a market leader in 5G core network deployments. Being hardware, vendor and network agnostic, we give our customers peace of mind and the confidence that a provider of our size will fully deliver."

