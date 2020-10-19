Press Release Nokia rated leader in managed services by industry analyst firm GlobalData Nokia differentiates with capabilities required for 5G and service agility 19 October 2020 Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has been rated "Leader" in...

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has been rated "Leader" in managed services by the independent industry analyst firm GlobalData. The report finds that Nokia sets itself apart from the market with its network design and optimization capabilities required for 5G and in helping customers bring new services to market quickly.

In its annual assessment of managed services providers, GlobalData has ranked Nokia "Leader" for the second consecutive year, based on the company's scale and reach, expertise, network design and optimization skills, service agility and commercial model. The report highlights Nokia's strong network planning and deployment capabilities required for 5G's network densification, new spectrum bands, and stricter performance parameters.

The report uniquely positions Nokia as leader in service agility, the ability to help its customers bringing more services to market, more rapidly. Through its extensive portfolio, Nokia enables broader service ecosystems that allows carriers to offer for example managed IoT and security solutions with faster time to market and lower risks and costs.

GlobalData's rating also reflects Nokia's continuous innovation in managed services that accelerate digital transformation, managed security, cloud and cognitive operations powered by Nokia AVA. With more than 200 customers across 55 countries, Nokia Managed Services serve 1 billion subscribers globally.

Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst, GlobalData said: "Nokia is a leader in the managed infrastructure services market. Nokia's network operations services - supplemented with operations of data centers and customer-facing applications - has often been earlier than its peers in rationalizing contracts, driving efficiencies through AI and quality methodologies, and experimenting with applying webscale models to carrier operations." Friedrich Trawoeger, Vice President Operate and Managed Services, Nokia said: "A microservice architecture, closed-loop automation and data-driven operations are key to meeting the speed and quality requirements of the 5G era. Through these capabilities, we're supporting our customers on their digital transformation journey, and I'm honored that our efforts have been recognized by GlobalData."

More information on GlobalData and the report can be found here .

