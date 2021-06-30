Nokia MulteFire Solution Unlocks Global Unlicensed Spectrum For Private 4.9G/LTE

Press Release

Nokia MulteFire solution unlock s global unlicensed spectrum for private 4.9G/ LTE

Nokia first to market with MulteFire® based private wireless using new Nokia Industrial device on Nokia Digital Automation Cloud

Nokia Industrial MulteFire router 700 series opens up high-performance private wireless to new markets globally accelerating mass adoption

MulteFire solution simplifies private wireless - adds capacity to private wireless networks through deployment over unlicensed spectrum, enables new nomadic use cases, advances Industry 4.0 for SMEs

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has announced availability of it s new , industry-first MFA ( MulteFire Alliance) certified 4.9G/LTE private wireless networking solutio n. D esigned to open up private wireless for mass adoption by an entirely new range of customers, applications and markets worldwide , t he Nokia Industrial MulteFire router 700 user equipment (UE) is a vailable for deployment with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) .

The new Nokia MulteFire-standard UE and Nokia MulteFire access point are for use with the Nokia DAC platform, enabling simple, fast set-up of private wireless connectivity. The Nokia MulteFire private wireless solution is suitable for both permanent networking and temporary deployments in use cases such as sporting and cultural events, media broadcasting, construction sites, field hospitals and public emergencies.

MulteFire is an LTE-based technology that operates in unlicensed spectrum, including the global 5GHz band. By providing an easy-to-use, pre-integrated solution, Nokia is making carrier-grade 4.9G/LTE private wireless available to a host of potential new users. With deployment available globally, it can be used by customers currently without access to licensed spectrum, or bring additional capacity as a complementary layer to wireless networks.

Stephan Litjens, Vice President , Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud and Networking Services, said: "Being first to market with the only fully industry-approved MulteFire solution available, allows Nokia to set a new standard in wireless broadband convenience and affordability for a worldwide mass market. Our unique MulteFire UE solution further extends our market-leading portfolio of industrial-grade connectivity solutions, and by doing so, also brings Industry 4.0 one step closer for small and medium-sized enterprises."

Bringing enhanced coverage and capacity, low latency and mobility, the new Nokia MulteFire solution can be used to complement private wireless networks in licensed spectrum by delivering additional capacity over 5GHz unlicensed spectrum. For mobile operators offering private wireless to their customers, it enables them to tier their private wireless portfolio, with more economical offerings geared towards new markets.

Hien Nguyen, CTO, Safari Solutions, said: "A core part of our business is event services, such as sports, trade shows and broadcast services, which involve frequent, fast deployment of IT systems where reliable communications connectivity is business critical. With the Nokia MulteFire private wireless solution, we now have a major boost to our connectivity options with fast, reliable and easy-to-deploy mobile broadband, regardless of location or licensed spectrum availability. A huge improvement on Wi-Fi in terms of coverage, security and reliability, and reducing dependency on commercial networks, Nokia MulteFire opens up a range of new possibilities in terms of what we can offer our clients."

Added Litj ens : "Following growth in private wireless adoption across asset-intensive industries, our MulteFire offering now sets the stage for take-up by an entirely new range of customers, across public sector and enterprises. And, without the need for licensed spectrum, that appeal is now global."

Analyst quote:

Will Townsend, Senior Analyst, Security, Carriers and Enterprise Networking, Moor Insights and Strategy , said: "MulteFire has the potential to significantly contribute to private wireless networking adoption given its ability to deploy over unlicensed spectrum. Nokia's focus on easing deployment based on a plug-and-play approach could make it a compelling consideration for enterprises concerned about the complexities of managing cellular networking infrastructure."

A compact, easy-to-deploy platform, Nokia DAC comprises network and user equipment, a cloud-based operation monitoring system and industrial connectors that ease standard and industry-specific protocol connectivity. It also features device management capability that seamlessly integrates ruggedized handhelds and other wireless devices.

Nokia is a founding member of the MFA, an international organization that champions global industry adoption of private cellular networks using unlicensed spectrum. The Nokia Industrial MulteFire router 700 solution is the first device to have been independently certified by MFA. Based on 3GPP Release 13 and 14 and MulteFire R1.0 standard, MulteFire supports Listen-Before-Talk for co-existence with Wi-Fi and other technologies operating in the same spectrum.

With more than 290 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, of which over 40 incorporate 5G, Nokia has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 1,500 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging decades of Nokia experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks on the planet.

