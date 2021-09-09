Nokia Extends UScellular Relationship With 5G Standalone Core Agreement

UScellular will deploy Nokia's portfolio of hardware, software and services to enable its 5G standalone (SA) core network UScellular's 5G SA network will provide its 5 million customers with superior service, capacity, and reliability 9 September 2021...

UScellular will deploy Nokia's portfolio of hardware, software and services to enable its 5G standalone (SA) core network

UScellular's 5G SA network will provide its 5 million customers with superior service, capacity, and reliability

9 September 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has been selected to roll out UScellular's standalone 5G core network with deployment expected to be completed by the end of 2022 .

By implementing Nokia's 5G SA core, UScellular will be able to unlock the full potential of 5G for its customers, delivering the high speeds and low latencies that will power new applications such as virtual and augmented reality. UScellular will also be able to leverage Nokia's cloud-native, open modular structure to rapidly introduce and scale future network functions for new revenue opportunities.

UScellular's deployment of Nokia's 5G core adds to its existing support for the Radio Access Network (RAN) where Nokia is supplying its AirScale radios for both low-band and mmWave 5G.

Mike Irizarry, E xecutive V ice P resident and C hief T echnology O fficer, UScellular , said: "As we continue to expand and enhance our 5G network, we value the innovation and support that Nokia provides to help us deliver a superior wireless experience to our residential and business customers. As we deploy 5G SA core, Nokia brings expertise, technology excellence and the right mix of hardware, software and services to meet our requirements for high performance and low latency."

Ed Cholerton , P resident of Nokia North America , said: "We are thrilled to be selected by UScellular to deliver a full 5G experience to its customers. Our 5G SA core and 5G radios provide not only new capabilities, scale, operational efficiencies, and revenue opportunities, but drive a far better user experience that customers expect. Working with UScellular to provide the core network function software and cloud infrastructure continues our momentum in the North American standalone 5G core market."

Nokia's 5G SA core is a cloud-native architecture with network functions deployed as microservices that can be moved to the network edge to meet low latency requirements for software-driven services, like network slicing. Globally, Nokia has already deployed over 250+ cloud core networks and 70+ 5G standalone core networks.

About NokiaAt Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About UScellularUScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/ uscellular, Twitter.com/ uscellular and YouTube.com/ uscellularcorp.

