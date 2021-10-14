Press Release

Nokia deploys shared 5G network with SoftBank and KDDI in Japan

Nokia's AirScale Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN) solution will enable SoftBank and KDDI to share RAN ensuring subscribers get 5G services faster

14 October 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Japanese mobile operators, SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) and KDDI as one of the vendors to deploy Japan's shared RAN. This deployment will deliver 5G services to both SoftBank and KDDI subscribers in the country. Nokia will install a Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN), which will allow both companies to share the RAN while keeping core networks separate. Network sharing helps support efficient RAN deployments as base station sites and infrastructure (equipment) are shared.

Under the deal, Nokia will supply its latest AirScale products including baseband and radio platforms. Nokia's MORAN is triple mode and covers LTE, 5G as well as Dynamic Spectrum Sharing. In particular, Nokia will provide its new generation of ReefShark System-on-Chip based plug-in cards to increase the capacity of the AirScale baseband. The new ReefShark-powered plug-in cards are easily installed and simplify the upgrade and extended operation of all AirScale deployments. They also deliver up to eight times more throughput compared to previous generations. Nokia's modular AirScale baseband will enable SoftBank and KDDI to scale capacity flexibly and efficiently and as their 5G business evolves.

MORAN is a way for mobile operators to share radio access network infrastructure, reduce their costs, expand the coverage of their networks and achieve an efficient and effective roll-out of new technologies. The RAN uses dedicated radio frequencies assigned to each service provider ensuring they maintain independent control of their resources. Nokia supports a range of network sharing solutions suiting all operating scenarios. Nokia's flexible MORAN solution can also be utilized by mobile operators and enterprises for private networks, as well as public networks or industrial campuses.

Tomohiro Sekiwa, Senior Vice President and CNO, SoftBank, said: "In order to deliver the best 5G experience to customers nationwide as quickly as possible, SoftBank is working with KDDI to develop a shared 5G network. In this effort, a Multi-Operator Radio Access Network is a key technology that will bring various efficiencies and we look forward to the high performance of Nokia's products in this regard."

Tatsuo Sato, Vice President and Managing Officer, Technology Planning, KDDI, said: "We are pleased to work closely with both Nokia and SoftBank to accelerate 5G network deployment across Japan. With this Multi-Operator Radio Access Network, we anticipate delivering the superior unique experiences of 5G to customers faster."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "Nokia has been at the forefront of network sharing around the world since the deployment of the world's first commercial shared network. We have a long-standing partnership with both SoftBank and KDDI and are excited to work collaboratively with them on this project. Our latest AirScale solutions will be utilized, including the new baseband plug-in cards to add capacity where it is needed and deliver best-in-class 5G connectivity to their customers."

Resources:

Activate massive 5G capacity with Nokia AirScale AirScale baseband | Nokia AirScale Active Antennas | Nokia AirScale Radio | Nokia Network Sharing

About NokiaAt Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs. Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world. Media Inquiries:Japan Media RelationsTakayuki OminoPhone: +81 80 9813 3239Email: takayuki.omino@nokia.com

Nokia Communications Phone: +358 10 448 4900 Email: press.services@nokia.com