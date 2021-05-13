Press Release Nokia deploys data center switching solution to prepare OpenColo for growing colocation services Solution provides OpenColo with scalable data center switching hardware and an open, programmable NOS with NetOps toolkit Allows OpenColo to...

13 May 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it is providing the 7220 Interconnect Router (IXR) for data center switching platforms and SR Linux, its network operating system (NOS), to OpenColo, an international colocation provider. Deploying Nokia's solution gives OpenColo the scalable data center switching it needs to support its growing colocation and hosting operations to support future 5G, AI and IoT services.

The Nokia data center switching solution comprises SR Linux, an open Linux based NOS and a NetOps development toolkit that helps automate data center network operations to improve operational efficiency while reducing risk. The services that OpenColo supports using the Nokia data center switching solution include bare metal and managed servers, cloud streaming and data center connectivity.

OpenColo is also using the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) to interconnect its data centers using dual optical fiber connections running at 100Gbps. OpenColo has also installed the Nokia 7750 Service Router (SR), based on Nokia FP4 silicon, to provide IP routing within and between its data centers, including peering and interconnection to multiple service providers.

SR Linux and the 7750 SR share the same proven routing protocols from the Nokia Service Router Operating System (SR OS). This enables OpenColo to offer its customers more reliable and stable data center switching and internet connectivity, as well as the ability to handle future data center and peering traffic needs.

Scott Brookshire, CTO of Energy Group Networks, parent company of OpenColo, said: "Nokia and its SR Linux was an easy choice. We wanted a solution that was extensible, open, supported telemetry and gNMI, and was provided by a company that transforms networking both on the hardware and software side. Even more, we needed a partner that understands our needs and can work very closely with us to reimagine our architecture and solve some of our biggest problems. We also appreciated that Nokia builds and supports its hardware, so we have a single vendor to manage and work with should we ever run into problems."

Steve Vogelsang, CTO and head of strategy for Nokia's IP and optical business, said: "Data center hosting and colocation providers increasingly need open data center switching solutions that scale to support growing business needs and integrate easily into their existing data center operations. In addition, they need the highest capacity and stability for their networks to provide the most reliable services to their customers. Nokia's data center switching, IP and optical capabilities are powering OpenColo's data center infrastructure and providing the end-to-end capacity, performance and reliability that OpenColo's customers depend on and are needed for future services such as 5G, IoT and AI."

Resources

About OpenColo

OpenColo is the 71,000 square foot state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara, CA, custom designed and operated by Energy Group Networks (EGN). Since 2003, EGN has been providing superior, cost-effective and customer focused dedicated server and colocation services.

OpenColo is a carrier neutral facility that also offers its own bandwidth blend with robust DDOS protection and multiple 100G connectivity to several upstream providers for domestic and international traffic. For further peace of mind, the building is staffed 24/7 by data center technicians.

In the OpenColo facility, EGN has implemented a busway power delivery system for custom power configurations and faster power upgrades, N+1 cooling, and 2N power redundancy to compliment a 100% uptime SLA.

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Linux

The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Linux Foundation, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a worldwide basis.

Media Inquiries:

