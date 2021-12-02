Nokia Corporation Financial Calendar For 2022

Nokia Corporation Stock Exchange Release2 December 2021 at 08:00 EET Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 202 2 Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2022, which includes the planned publication...

Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 202 2

Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2022, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2022:

report for Q4 2021 and full year 2021: 3 February 2022

report for Q1 2022: 28 April 2022

report for Q2 2022 and half-year 2022: 21 July 2022

report for Q3 2022 and January-September 2022: 20 October 2022.

Publication of "Nokia in 20 2 1 "Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2021" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, during week 9 of 2022.

Nokia's Annual General MeetingNokia's Annual General Meeting 2022 is planned to be held on 5 April 2022 .

