Press Release

Nokia and Vodafone Turkey trial first intercontinental Terabit IP link

Milestone links Asia and Europe IP traffic in a single 1T clear channel to help prepare operator's network for the future

28 June 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has successfully completed a trial with Vodafone Turkey , linking Asia and Europe with the first intercontinental 1T ( terabit ) clear-channel IP interface . The network capacity milestone is part of a n ongoing modernization effort to future-proof Vodafone Turkey's IP architecture.

Changing internet traffic patterns from consumers, home workers and businesses are pushing the capacity limits of operators' networks. As they look to combine gigabit capable fixed and wireless access technologies, the IP networks that carry this broadband traffic need to scale to keep up.

Using Nokia's 7950 XRS routers with terabit interfaces powered by Nokia's FP4 chipset, the two companies could scale up the capacity of Vodafone Turkey's IP network in support of next generation applications and access technologies. Nokia's FP4 terabit linecard offers two 1T ports and demonstrated deployment readiness by carrying test traffic on Vodafone Turkey's network. Besides a 10x boost in capacity, terabit IP links simplify operational complexity and cost overhead by avoiding the need to distribute terabit flows on high capacity routes over multiple lower rate interfaces in link aggregation groups.

The trial is part of an ongoing modernization effort to transform Vodafone Turkey's IP network. Nokia is delivering a multi-access mobile transport architecture that will enable the operator to evolve its transport infrastructure in a changing industry. Nokia's 7250 IXR interconnect router and FP4-based 7750 Service Router portfolios have already been deployed for the delivery of high capacity, low latency 5G services to Vodafone Turkey's customers. Nokia's platforms support the features and protocols that will enable SDN control automation and optimization of applications and use cases.

Thibaud Rerolle , CTO , at Vodafone Turkey , said : "As we ramp up our delivery of new services, we are committed to providing the best possible quality of experience to our customers. We continue to rely on Nokia to evolve our IP network with industry-leading router innovation and technology to address our needs today and for next generation services."

Vach Kompella , Head of IP Networks Division, Nokia, said : "Today's IP networks are expected to handle hundreds of new applications and services for millions of users. The 1T trial builds upon Nokia's advanced routing technology and platforms to future-proof Vodafone Turkey's IP network, which serves one of the world's largest intercontinental markets. Together we have successfully validated Nokia's FP4 based 1T clear channel interface across Asia and Europe."

Resources :

