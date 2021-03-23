Press Release Nokia and TV Azteca trial 5G connectivity for TV broadcasting Nokia and TV Azteca have carried out the first test of TV transmission over 5G in Latin America Test consisted of HD/4K video images transmission directly from the cameras to TV...

Nokia and TV Azteca trial 5G connectivity for TV broadcasting

Nokia and TV Azteca have carried out the first test of TV transmission over 5G in Latin America

Test consisted of HD/4K video images transmission directly from the cameras to TV Azteca's encoding server, reducing video latency and increasing production efficiency and flexibility

Future local use cases to expand into mining, agriculture, manufacturing, automotive, tourism and entertainment

23 March 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the completion of a trial with TV Azteca in Mexico that examined video transmission use cases using 5G standalone and edge computing. The trial explored latency reduction, as well as identifying improvements in efficiency, flexibility and cost.

The trial was carried out using 100 MHz spectrum in 3.5GHz frequency with Nokia 5G technology for core and radio access (RAN). TV Azteca - part of Grupo Salinas, and the second-largest media producer in the world - tested the transfer of raw HD/4K video from cameras to the encoding server of TV Azteca, for its subsequent distribution without the need for additional infrastructure.

This application demonstrated the potential of new applications for TV coverage in smart stadiums, as well as leveraging edge computing platforms to host augmented reality (AR) services or run event-related analytics.

Tests also showed that 5G connectivity enabled more agile camera deployment and repositioning during live events, resulting in a more dynamic viewing experience. The test also demonstrated the feasibility of other use cases that benefit from the flexibility of video streaming, including improved operations communication, security, fleet monitoring, and automation in industries such as retail, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas.

Pedro Manuel Carmona Ortiz, Chief Technology Officer TV Azteca, said: "We're committed to delivering the best possible viewing experience to our audience. Our partnership with Nokia has not only allowed us to successfully test our video transmission capabilities across a secure 5G network, but also provided the groundwork for other use cases across Grupo Salinas."

Marcelo Entreconti, Head of Enterprise, Latin America at Nokia, said: "5G technology has the potential to transform the broadcast industry, thanks to its reduced latency and cost benefits. This trial has shown that TV Azteca can transmit events live, in real time and without compromising quality, giving them a competitive advantage in the market and demonstrating the opportunities that come with embracing 5G."

TV Azteca - part of Grupo Salinas - is the second-largest producer of content for Spanish-language television in the world, with TV transmission operations in Mexico, the United States and Latin America. The trial was conducted at TV Azteca's premises in Mexico City to identify how 5G technology could bring technological and financial benefits to Grupo Salinas, as part of its Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 1,550 leading customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging decades of Nokia experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks on the planet.

The Nokia Bell Labs Future X for industries architecture provides a framework for enterprises to accelerate their digitalization and automation journey to Industry 4.0. Nokia has also pioneered the private wireless space with many verticals, and now has over 260 large enterprise customers deploying it around the world, of which more than 40 are 5G.

