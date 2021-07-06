NoiseAware Tapped By RealPage To Enable Short-Term Rental For Residents Within Multifamily Communities

DALLAS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NoiseAware ®, the global leader in smart noise monitoring, was selected by RealPage, Inc. ® as the exclusive noise monitoring service for its innovative new apartment home sharing solution, Migo™. Migo, partnered with Airbnb ®, provides a turnkey solution for short-term rentals in multifamily communities. NoiseAware is integral to offering the best home sharing experience for managers, residents, and guests.

"We developed Migo with the notion that flexible living is a huge opportunity for short-term rentals. Each resident has the ability to freely rent their space with the understanding from neighbors and management that guests will be on the premises," said Todd Butler, Vice President of Migo. "As we launch and continue to expand the footprint of our Migo platform, we are pleased to team up with NoiseAware to provide meaningful, long-lasting solutions for property owners and managers that maximize revenue and minimize friction among residents, guests, and management."

RealPage , a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, recently unveiled its property management software platform, Migo, through their partnership with Airbnb. The Migo platform streamlines the process of home sharing on Airbnb for apartment residents. This new, flexible living model enables long-term residents to rent their apartment on a short-term basis without the risk of violating a lease or building regulations. With Migo, property managers are equipped with a suite of integrated services that enable smart access control, cleaning services, automate noise monitoring and mitigation with NoiseAware, and more.

NoiseAware's privacy-safe, decibel measuring service is integrated with the Migo software platform. When residents in a flexible living community wish to home share their apartment, the resident, neighbors, and building management have peace of mind that the property is protected against noise disturbances and parties. In general, noise complaints are one of the single most common complaints in conventional apartments. With NoiseAware, all are afforded a good night's sleep.

"Flexible living is an accelerating trend, and we are delighted to partner with RealPage to bring the benefits of noise monitoring and mitigation to flexible living communities," said Andrew Schulz, CEO of NoiseAware. "Our service will ensure trust and accountability between guests, residents, neighbors, and property managers in these dynamic communities. Everyone has confidence that the community rules and quiet hours are being followed."

As a benefit of the partnership, Migo has negotiated preferred resident and owner pricing for NoiseAware services. To learn more about NoiseAware's service, visit www.noiseaware.com .

About NoiseAware

NoiseAware helps keep neighbors happy and property owners profitable by solving the number one cause of rental property damage - noise. The privacy-safe smart noise monitoring solution saves short-term rental property managers and hotel operators time and money, allowing them to maximize guest revenue and minimize hassle and expense. The company has protected more than one million stays and has helped short-term rental homeowners and managers save $105 million in lost rental revenue due to noise disturbances. NoiseAware helps create responsible guests, good neighbors, and community harmony. To learn more visit www.noiseaware.com .

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit RealPage.com .

Media contact: Madison Perry 313772@email4pr.com 888.847.5538

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noiseaware-tapped-by-realpage-to-enable-short-term-rental-for-residents-within-multifamily-communities-301325946.html

SOURCE NoiseAware