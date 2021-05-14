Noir Condominiums Define Panoramic Living In Lower Pacific Heights

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullivan Development unveils its latest project, Noir, in Lower Pacific Heights.

The experience of Noir begins with its location at 1523 Franklin Street. Sited near the intersection of Franklin and Pine Streets, Noir is a sleek tower rising behind a historic masonry façade. The life of the city is easily accessed from Noir - the Fillmore Retail Corridor, Lafayette Park, and the Japan Town cultural district are just steps away.

Noir is a statement project featuring an exceptional configuration of one-residence-per floor. A limited-edition of seven units, Noir is a singular experience of city living, elevated. The signature feature of each residence is an astounding 55' span across the living, dining, and entertaining spaces. Defined by a series of large, beautifully proportioned windows, unrestricted by structural elements, residents will reach to the horizon of dynamic views and brilliant natural light.

Noir is the latest collaboration between JS Sullivan Development and Creative Director Alan Tse. Named a Design Vanguard in 2017 by Architectural Record magazine, Tse is recognized as a true design innovator. "There is an underlying modernity in the lines and composition, layered with an elevated palette of materials and finishes," says Tse.

Signature expressions of Tse's refined design philosophy are found throughout Noir. Upon arrival, the ground floor boutique-caliber lobby makes an elegant first impression that continues through the elevator interior, up to the private entry vestibules for each residence.

Once inside a Noir residence, generous windows span the length of each home—a stunning design element of natural light and panoramic views. Expansive 3- and 4- bedroom floorplans accommodate the integration of home, family, work, and entertaining.

At the center of every Noir residence is a state-of-the-art, open-plan kitchen. Incorporating natural materials and direct access to views, the Noir kitchen will be the nexus of family life. Topping it all is a rooftop terrace, with panoramic views and a built-in entertainment zone with barbeque. Private parking is available with each unit, completing a focused range of amenities.

The onsite Sales Office will launch in mid-June for the development's seven condominium homes. For more information about Noir, visit NoirSF.com.

JS Sullivan is a real estate development and construction firm focused on modern, urban-infill projects. To learn more, visit https://www.js-sullivan.com/

