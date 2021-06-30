NoHold Launches Virtual Call Center Agent App On Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud

MILPITAS, Cailf., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- noHold, a fintech that utilizes artificial intelligence technology to improve business services and processes, today announced that its Virtual Call Center Agent application is available for purchase through Finastra's FusionStore. The digital banking application enables financial institutions to benefit from an AI-based virtual agent that answers questions automatically, 24/7, in support of a better customer service experience for consumers.

Going live on FusionStore marks the final stage of the app development journey for firms using Finastra's open development cloud platform, FusionFabric.cloud. The FusionStore marketplace enables Finastra's customers worldwide to access, test, purchase and deploy certified apps on top of Finastra core systems, helping them quickly realize the benefits and deliver added value to their customers.

Built on Finastra's industry-leading core technologies and harnessing an extensive catalog of open APIs, noHold has developed an AI-based Virtual Call Center Agent that answers calls automatically and continuously. It is capable of multi-turn conversations in multiple languages and can be trained by simply ingesting a document that contains the answers to the top call drivers. The app can answer direct questions, but it can also ask questions for confirmation or clarification, handle interruptions, changes of subject and retain context. It connects to Finastra's core product Fusion Digital Banking so that it can provide a personalized experience based on the user.

Diego Ventura, CEO of noHold, said, "Over the past year, we have witnessed a tremendous shift in the way that the public manages finances. Banking customers are choosing to take control of business on their own terms. noHold's AI-based Virtual Agents, coupled with Finastra's cutting edge platform, brings a powerful combination of automation, voice, personalization and innovation to financial institutions of all sizes. We are looking forward to working together to transform the customer experience."

Following the arrival of noHold's Virtual Call Center Agent app on FusionStore, Philip Taliaferro, Head of Partner and Fintech Ecosystem at Finastra commented, "We're excited that noHold has joined our FusionFabric.cloud ecosystem with the launch of its Virtual Call Center Agent app. This milestone will enable our customers to access noHold's innovative app quickly and cost efficiently, to extend their offerings and provide better customer experience. As our fintech community continues to grow, we are pleased to welcome noHold on board."

Using Finastra's open APIs, developers can create solutions that address business challenges across the financial services spectrum, including retail banking, payments, transaction banking, corporate banking, lending, treasury and capital markets.

Visit FusionStore for more information: https://store.fusionfabric.cloud/ or to see a short video highlighting the app, please click here.

About noHoldnoHold is a privately held company established in 1999 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA, USA (Silicon Valley). noHold is the acknowledged leader in Web based Self-service solutions with a mission to deliver real answers to real questions - real fast. Simple to use, easy to implement and as close to human as you can get, noHold turns automated customer support into cognitive customer interactions. noHold customers include Cisco, Computershare, hundreds of financial institutions and a host of industry leaders. More information can be found at nohold.com

About FinastraFinastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

About FusionFabric.cloudFusionFabric.cloud is a scalable, open and collaborative development platform built by Finastra. The secure and proven cloud platform encourages innovation, opening up the company's core systems through APIs so that third parties can develop applications on top. Fintechs can quickly build and promote apps worldwide. Financial institutions can access or create new services, which their customers are demanding, faster. Visit fusionfabric.cloud

