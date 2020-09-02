Nocera, Inc. Launches Its Next-Generation Recirculating Aquaculture Systems In Taiwan

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nocera, Inc. (OTC: NCRA), a global leader in land-based aquaculture, announced the introduction of its next-generation of commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) designed to improve productivity and sustainability in commercial aquaculture. The next-generation tank design features an improved oxygenation system, which allows approximately 50% more fish to be raised in the tanks, and makes the transport of fish more convenient. Nocera manufactures RAS for saltwater and freshwater species including Tilapia, Perch, Bass, Crayfish, Crab, and Abalone. Nocera currently has its aquaculture equipment in Xing Yi, China and plans to install its next generation tanks in Taiwan.

Jeff Cheng, CEO of Nocera, Inc. said, "Our next generation Recirculating Aquaculture System larger and improves oxygen utilization, which means better fish. This represents an environmentally friendly and cost effective way to bring clean fish to the table, while returning clean water back to the environment."

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera's Grans Smooth, Inc. subsidiary designs, builds, and installs equipment for the fish farming industry, as well as provides technical assistance to the operators' equipment. The RAS systems recycle water and preserve the ecosystem by reducing pollution from an over concentration of fish in natural waterways or bodies. Nocera's RAS tanks can produce 20,000 - 30,000 lbs. of fish annually. For more information, please visit www.nocera.company

