Noblis Welcomes Four New Members To Board Of Trustees

RESTON, Va., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that it has appointed four new members to its Board of Trustees including, C. Okey Agba, Ellen Glover, Jerry L. Johnson and Jeanne Shen, effective April 27, 2021.

"We regularly evaluate our board and concluded that the time was right to fill the limited available seats," said Michael Chertoff, chairman, Noblis Board of Trustees. "The newest members bring a wealth of complementary and diverse perspectives and skills. We are honored and excited that they chose Noblis and look forward to their partnership and contributions for the years to come."

"We're pleased to welcome such distinguished members to our board," said Amr ElSawy, Noblis' chief executive officer and Board trustee. "They join Noblis at an exciting time. We have just completed our acquisition of McKean Defense Systems and are confident each member will bring valuable experience and insights as our combined team comes together to expand mission impacts and make our nation safer."

About C. Okey Agba

Agba currently serves as the chief financial officer (CFO) at the Cleveland Clinic Florida Region and previously in Abu Dhabi. Before that, he served as CFO at Tufts Medical Center, Harvard Medical school and director of Finance at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital. He holds a degree in finance from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and a Master of Business Administration from Mercer University.

About Ellen Glover

With more than 40 years of experience, Glover is a recognized leader in the government services industry. She has broad experience across the civilian and defense markets with specific expertise in technology, data analytics, digital transformation and cyber security. She retired as an executive vice president from ICF and previously served as the first female chair of the Professional Services Council. She holds both a Bachelor and Master of Arts from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Jerry L. Johnson

Johnson is a partner with the Halifax Group, a private firm that manages equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services and franchising. Prior to Halifax, Johnson served as a senior vice president at EnPro, a leading industrial technology company that uses material science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences and other technology-enabled sectors. Johnson is a seasoned executive with a broad range of experiences in private equity investing, investment banking and mergers and acquisitions. He previously served as a White House fellow and on staff for Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld during a Quadrennial Review. Johnson holds a chemical engineering degree from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Jeanne Shen

A chartered financial analyst, Shen, currently serves as chief investment officer for GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance. She has extensive financial, operations and investment experience in the U.S. and Europe across global non-profit, start-up, financial services and insurance industries. Shen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Master in Public Policy degree from the Harvard Kennedy School.

ABOUT NOBLIS

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noblis-welcomes-four-new-members-to-board-of-trustees-301292745.html

SOURCE Noblis, Inc.