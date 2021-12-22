Nobles Chairman, Omar Ayesh, Presents Growth Strategy To Jordan's New Minister Of Investment

AMMAN, Jordan, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Minister of Investment, His Excellency Khairy Amr, received Nobles Group Chairman Omar Ayesh at the ministry's headquarters to discuss the company's commitment to the property market.

AMMAN, Jordan, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Minister of Investment, His Excellency Khairy Amr, received Nobles Group Chairman Omar Ayesh at the ministry's headquarters to discuss the company's commitment to the property market. Ayesh discussed residential and commercial projects in the pipeline, as well as progress on existing assets. They also reviewed opportunities presented by the Amman Vision Investment & Development (AVID) initiative. Ayesh expressed the Group's interest in specific opportunities the Greater Amman Municipality offered, and updated Amr on his discussions with His Excellency Yousef Shawarbeh regarding relevant developments.

They discussed the ministry's investor incentive schemes as well as the services designed to facilitate operations in the Kingdom, in preparation for launching a collection of tourism and commercial projects estimated at $100 million in value.

Amr affirmed the ministry's readiness to provide the necessary support. He added: " Jordan has a promising investment environment with multiple opportunities available for ventures in various fields with unique advantages." He called on investors to benefit from the Kingdom's opportunities which include a secure, stable, and developed business environment. He noted His Majesty King Abdallah has asked the Ministry to develop a road map for creating job opportunities and attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). This includes legislation and economic measures as well as offering businesses centralized services to expedite approvals.

Nobles, which also has a presence in the United States, chose Jordan as a key growth market. Ayesh expressed his gratitude to the Minister for his support, noting the Kingdom has the legislation, infrastructure and intellectual capital that make it a market of interest to investors.

The USA has had diplomatic relations with Jordan since 1949; and 2020 marked the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-Jordan Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the first U.S. FTA with an Arab country.

Nobles Properties is an international real estate developer that builds distinctive lifestyle developments. Omar Ayesh, the company's founder, built one of the region's most iconic projects in Dubai, the Princess Tower, which reigned as the tallest residential tower in the world for years. Nobles Properties operates in North America, the Middle East, and North Africa.

