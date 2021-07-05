NobleAI Announces The Appointment Of Professor Robert H. Grubbs, Winner Of The 2005 Nobel Prize In Chemistry, As Special Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NobleAI, whose artificial intelligence software enables engineers, scientists, and researchers to make more discoveries faster and at lower cost, today announced the appointment of Professor Robert H.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NobleAI, whose artificial intelligence software enables engineers, scientists, and researchers to make more discoveries faster and at lower cost, today announced the appointment of Professor Robert H. Grubbs as Special Advisor.

Professor Grubbs is the Victor and Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at Caltech. He and his group developed a family of new catalysts for the synthesis of complex molecules and polymers. These "Grubbs Catalysts" are used widely across advanced materials, polymer and petro chemistry, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and other areas facilitating more effective and environmentally sound processes. He shared the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for this work.

"NobleAI is building the future of simulation technology powered by AI," said Dr. Matthew C. Levy, founder and CEO of NobleAI. "I'm honored and delighted to have Professor Grubbs joining us. The world today faces significant challenges and we urgently need new and faster ways of innovating to be in a position to solve them and create an abundant future. Many of these involve chemistry and catalysis and we have much to learn from Professor Grubbs and his world-leading expertise in catalyst discovery and development."

On his appointment, Professor Grubbs said, "After spending my career discovering catalysts the old fashioned way, I look forward to being part of a new path to catalyst development that is being explored at NobleAI. I am excited by the prospects of learning new ways of tackling these important problems while utilizing my catalyst experience."

The parties will embark on undisclosed collaborative projects.

Professor Grubbs was a cofounder of Materia, Inc. that commercialized the catalyst technology for which he won the Nobel Prize. In addition to Materia, he has co-founded companies in the medical area based on collaboration with clinicians from UCSF. The oldest is RxSight that produces an intraocular lens that can be adjusted after implantation and healing. The lens produced by RxSight is FDA approved and is being used at clinics around the US. He continues to work on new catalysts and carries out research at the interface of material science and medical applications.

