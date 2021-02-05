Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing Of $241.5 Million Initial Public Offering

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 24,150,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $241,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company's units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "NRACU" on February 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "NRAC" and "NRACW," respectively.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was founded by Whitney A. Bower. The Board of Directors includes Michael Alter, Dave Habiger, David Lang, Pete Low and Aemish Shah. The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on the software and tech-enabled services sectors.

Stifel, Oppenheimer & Co. and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor Baltimore, Maryland 21202, by email: syndprospectus@Stifel.com or by telephone at (855) 300-7136; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attn: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., 85 Broad Street, New York, New York 10004 or by email: EquityProspectus@opco.com; William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attn: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

