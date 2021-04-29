Noble Midstream Announces Update On Anticipated Timing Of Merger Closing And Quarterly Distribution

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) - Get Report ("Noble Midstream" or the "Partnership") announced today that it expects to close the previously announced merger transaction with Chevron Corporation ("Chevron") in mid-May. Under the terms of the merger agreement, at the closing, all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership will convert into the right to receive newly issued shares of Chevron common stock. As a result, Partnership unitholders are not expected to receive a quarterly distribution from the Partnership for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and instead, unitholders are expected to receive a quarterly dividend, payable June 10, 2021, from Chevron for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, provided that such unitholders continue to hold the shares of Chevron common stock received in the merger on May 19, 2021, the record date for the Chevron quarterly dividend.

The Partnership expects to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with the SEC in early May. Due to the anticipated timing of the closing of the merger, the Partnership will not host an earnings call for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, nor will it release a statement regarding earnings or hold an investor presentation.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a master limited partnership originally formed by Noble Energy, Inc. and majority-owned by Chevron Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services and owns equity interests in oil pipelines in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. Noble Midstream strives to be the midstream provider and partner of choice for its safe operations, reliability, and strong relationships while enhancing value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

