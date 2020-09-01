Noble.AI Announces The Appointment Of Kenneth D. Denman To Its Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble.AI, whose artificial intelligence ("AI") software enables engineers, scientists, and researchers to make more discoveries faster and at lower cost, today announced the appointment of Kenneth (Ken) D. Denman to its Board of Directors.

"Noble is in the business of invention: we build AI that helps R&D professionals create new products faster and smarter, like next-generation electronics and advanced chemistries," said Dr. Matthew C. Levy, founder and CEO of Noble.AI. "These innovations help power our economy, and today, more rapidly than ever before, customers are moving to adopt tools that enable them to do R&D remotely. That's why I'm delighted to announce Ken Denman is joining Noble.AI as Independent Director on our Board. Having known Ken for years, I'm confident his strong leadership and strategic experience will help us serve this quickly growing market even more effectively."

On his appointment, Mr. Denman said, "AI offers new and exciting opportunities for technology and society, and applying it to R&D has the potential to be transformative. It has been a pleasure knowing and working with Matthew and I am deeply impressed with the Noble.AI platform his team has built, and the value it brings to customers in this space. I look forward to joining the Board to help us deliver on the Noble.AI mission in the months and years to come."

Mr. Denman brings nearly two decades of Silicon Valley experience to Noble.AI. Currently a Venture Partner at Sway Ventures, he was previously Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Emotient, Inc., a developer of software technology to analyze facial expressions, until the company was acquired by Apple in 2016. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Openwave Systems, Inc., subsequent to his role as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iPass, Inc., for which he led a successful IPO.

Mr. Denman currently serves on the Board of Directors of Costco Wholesale, Inc., LendingClub, Inc and Motorola Solutions, Inc., where he is the lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. He is also a Visiting Professor at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business and serves on the Boards of the Foster School and the University of Washington Foundation.

About Noble.AI

Noble.AI builds AI tools that lower the cost of R&D. The company partners with the world's most important R&D organizations to accelerate their process of innovation and help them bring products to market faster.

