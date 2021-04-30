Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth...

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NOAH) - Get Report, a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021.

The annual report can be accessed on Noah's investor relations website at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) - Get Report is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises. In the full year 2020, Noah distributed RMB94.7 billion ( US$14.5 billion) of financial products. Through its subsidiary, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), Noah had assets under management of RMB152.8 billion ( US$23.4 billion) as of December 31, 2020.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributed private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,231 relationship managers across 80 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 360,637 registered clients as of December 31, 2020. As a leading alternative asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB and foreign currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noah-holdings-limited-files-fy2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301281106.html

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited