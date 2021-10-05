No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection - Effective Skincare Formulated To Be Gentler For Everyday Use

Stemming from 15 years of research, No7 Beauty Company, a new and dynamic consumer-led beauty business, part of Walgreen Boots Alliance, expands its cult favorite Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate product with the expansion of the new Pure Retinol Collection, products that deliver the transformative effects retinol is known for, but even better, they're gentler on skin. The newly introduced No7 Pure Retinol Night Eye Cream and Night Cream improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, uneven pigmentation, dark circles and other common skin concerns. Specially formulated to be gentler, the Pure Retinol line features a slow-release encapsulation technology that steadily penetrates through the surface layers of the skin to ensure that the skin reaps the proven benefits of Retinol, while minimizing irritation commonly associated with retinol. The Pure Retinol line is launching in conjunction with No7 Beauty Company's campaign "We See You," a new campaign from No7 that shines a spotlight on the skincare needs of real women - especially those who have historically felt less represented in the beauty industry.

"Fifteen years of scientific research informed the new Pure Retinol range, and I couldn't be prouder of the results," says Dr. Mike Bell, Head of Science Research at Walgreens Boots Alliance. "Our Night Cream and Eye Cream harness the power of pure retinol - balanced by No7's Retinol Soother and Retinol Optimizer technologies - to help users achieve their specific skin goals, while minimizing irritation. The system is powered by a slow-release oil encapsulation technology, that preserves the retinol potency as well as ensuring controlled delivery into the skin, supported by extra nourishing ingredients like ceramides, shea butter and pro-vitamin B5."

No7 Pure Retinol Night Cream contains pure retinol, a gold standard ingredient an advanced collagen peptide-based technology providing skin restorative benefits and moisture-rich shea butter to hydrate the skin. No7 Pure Retinol Eye Cream is infused with retinol and collagen peptide-based technology found in the night cream and Provitamin B that attracts and holds moisture. Both the Night and Eye creams feature No 7's slow-release encapsulation technology which is perfect for gentle skin around the eyes, and the Night Cream has the added ingredient of moisture-rich shea to nourish overnight. No7's Pure Retinol collection is gentle enough to be used together as a daily regimen, delivering even more effective results on dark spots, wrinkles, dull skin and texture.

"Retinol is a "go to" ingredient when people are looking for an effective skincare product to tackle some of the most common concerns I hear - from fine lines to pigmentation," says Dr. Tess Mauricio, MD, FAAD and founder of M Beauty Clinic in Beverly Hills. "I get a lot of questions about irritation or peeling, and I explain that not all retinols are the same and it is important to find the right retinol. I am so excited to recommend the new No7 Pure Retinol Eye Cream and Night cream, because of the slow-release encapsulation technology, the key ingredients slowly make their way through the skin - avoiding irritation but still delivering the transformative effects everyone is looking for."

The Pure Retinol collection has been developed in response to women's demand for gentle and effective products. However, not all women feel seen and heard by the beauty industry. A recent study of women performed by No7 Beauty Company found that 63% of women of color, as well as older women, in the U.S. don't feel that there are enough effective skincare products for them. In response to this sentiment, No7 launched "We See You," an industry-leading campaign that's a call to action showcasing all women, especially those who may not have felt recognized by the beauty industry in the past, that the brand sees them and is working to develop products for all skin types and concerns. The "We See You" launch film is inspired by true-life scenarios, the vignettes feature women who are No7 consumers and nonprofessional actresses.

"We take consumer sentiment very seriously, and when we saw the research that 6 out of every 10 women of color in the U.S. don't feel there are enough effective skincare products for them, it was really important for No7 Beauty Company, and for me personally, to answer that need and make sure that all women feel seen by us," said Anisha Raghavan, Chief Marketing Officer, No7 Beauty Company North America, "The new Pure Retinol range has been tested on women with different skin tones, ages and concerns, as one step to show women that we see them and that we develop skincare products that truly serve all women."

Furthermore, the brand has engaged it's in-store consultants, as building their capability is key to brand success. Over 3,200 consultants have received certification on skin physiology, the power and purpose of retinol as a skincare ingredient, and how to introduce retinol to new users.

The No7 Pure Retinol dermatologically tested range is available now at www.no7company.com

No7 Beauty Company

No7 Beauty Company, part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), is a new and dynamic consumer-led beauty business launched in April 2021 which holds iconic international beauty brands. For 86 years, since No7 launched in 1935, its ambition has been to support and empower people across the world through premium but affordable skincare. Alongside No7, the Company is home to Liz Earle Beauty Co., Soap & Glory, Botanics, YourGoodSkin, and Sleek MakeUP. Some of its hero products include Liz Earle's multi-award-winning Cleanse and Polish, No7 Protect & Perfect, and No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate.

No7

Launched in the U.K. in 1935, the No7 brand has been rewriting beauty history for over 85 years, with the aim of helping women look and feel their best every day. The No7 team continues to invest in ground-breaking research and development, responding to the ever-changing needs of its millions of customers every day. From No7's range of clinically proven age-defying serums, to the breakthrough No7 Match Made service, No7 customers believe in the power of our products as much as we do. Driven by demand for this British beauty favorite, No7 skincare products reached the U.S. shores in 2004, and are currently available at Walgreens, Target, Walmart, Ulta, Kroger and on No7Beauty.com.

