No Place Like Home: Assured Allies Launches Age Assured Program To Help Seniors Avoid Nursing Homes And Age In Place

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Allies today announced the launch of Age Assured , a free program offered through long term care insurance companies, designed for people who want help continuing to live independently as they age.

There are a vast number of products and services aimed at helping people remain independent as they "age in place," with more available every day. The pandemic has increased the complexity of decision-making at a time when people are more motivated than ever to continue living at home.

"Almost everyone shares the goal of aging in place. There's nothing like home and it's really great if you can stay there as long as possible," Terrence O'Malley, MD, Division of Palliative Care and Geriatric Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital. "The challenge is knowing what you have to do to stay at home, and then doing it. As a geriatrician in my later years myself, I'm encouraged by the way Assured Allies is addressing this issue head on."

When the goal is independence, but immediate concerns range from preparing the next meal to making sure the bills are paid, the pressure to figure out what steps to take can be overwhelming. What is the most important thing to address? Exercise? Nutrition? Health routine? Social support?

Perspective and the ability to prioritize can often be in short supply when determining one's own needs, or that of a loved one - and readily available solutions can be easily overlooked. Assured Allies developed the Age Assured program with that in mind, providing relief to caregivers and individuals who need someone with expertise in aging to pinpoint exactly what's needed and how best to make it happen.

Ellie Morris of North Reading, MA was considering moving to an assisted living facility as the challenges of living at home were becoming too much for her to handle alone when she found Assured Allies and the Age Assured program. After an assessment with a member of the Assured Allies team, Ellie had a plan to get the support she needed to continue living at home.

"The Age Assured program has been like a life raft," said Ellie, age 73. "It just takes the load off, which when you're sick or going through stuff, is really emotionally important."

Age Assured: Personalized Support to Age in Place

Assured Allies' Age Assured program is a free, voluntary program for insurance policyholders who want help continuing to live at home while they age, provided by their long term care insurance provider. The program pairs people who want support with an "Ally" - an experienced aging professional - who learns about their specific needs and coordinates a personalized aging plan.

The program includes access to ongoing support from a trained Ally, services at home and support for caregivers. Aging specialists are able to pinpoint what's needed, starting with the simplest and easiest fixes.

"Because a program that supports independent aging at no cost is new, people sometimes feel like it's too good to be true," said Roee Nahir, co-founder and CEO of Assured Allies . "But when you think about it, it's quite simple: living independently is the least costly way to age. By partnering with insurance providers that cover long term care needs, we're able to offer a program that benefits everyone."

"Everyone deserves to age successfully," said Afik Gal, M.D., co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Assured Allies . "We started Assured Allies because we have firsthand experience as family caregivers - we know the financial and emotional stress that can accompany the aging process. We also knew there was a better way. As entrepreneurs, we were truly surprised to find that nobody was doing it, so we decided to do it ourselves."

Assured Allies is a company made up of physicians and data scientists, social workers and experts on aging, united by their personal experiences as family caregivers and their mission to help people age successfully, on their own terms. Since 2017 Assured Allies has been developing technologies and expertise in aging, working with long term care (LTC) industry leaders and long term care insurance (LTCI) companies to better support successful aging. The company delivers the Age Assured program in partnership with insurance carriers and a strong national network of service providers and vendors, including Senior Helpers, Genex and AssuriCare.

For more information about the company, visit www.AssuredAllies.com For more information about the Age Assured program, visit www.Assured.care For tips on aging independently and aging in place, both for seniors and caregivers, visit Assured.care/blog

