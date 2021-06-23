No Labels Poll Reveals Overwhelming Support For 2 Party Infrastructure Proposal In Joe Biden's Home State

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As bipartisan infrastructure negotiations reach a critical juncture, No Labels decided to ask: What does Delaware think? Delawareans are rarely polled but a new No Labels survey of President Biden's home state...

Delawareans are rarely polled but a new No Labels survey of President Biden's home state revealed:

73% of Delaware voters—including 67% of Democrats—want the President to take the $1.2 trillion bipartisan deal that's on the table as opposed to holding out for a bigger deal.

66% of Delaware voters want President Biden to "compromise with Republicans, spend less and hold the line on taxes" as opposed to just 34% who advocate him going along with "The progressive wing of the Democratic Party represented by Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others who want to spend $4 trillion dollars and raise taxes.

The Delaware poll is part of a broader campaign by No Labels to reveal the broad support a two-party infrastructure deal enjoys across America. No Labels has launched a partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable—which was announced on CNBC by No Labels co-chair and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan—to join almost 150 business, military, and civic organizations to sign a statement pushing for a two-party solution.

Several notable Delaware civic leaders including Ben duPont, a Republican business innovator, and the state's former U.S. Attorney and Attorney General Charles Oberly, are part of the effort, which also includes a No Labels TV ad campaign in Delaware and DC that draws on footage of President Biden from six consecutive decades talking about the importance of bipartisanship.

As DuPont and Oberly wrote in an op-ed piece in the Wilmington News Journal on Tuesday:

"Now, as president, Delaware's favorite son faces a critical decision. At a rare moment when Washington is on the cusp of solving a huge problem — namely the sorry state of our nation's infrastructure."

Other interesting findings from the survey—which can be viewed in full here— include:

About Infrastructure

A 53% majority of Delaware voters say that the Democrats should only pass an infrastructure bill on a strictly partisan basis as a last resort; 27% say passing the bill on a partisan basis should be the Democrats' focus, and 20% say Democrats shouldn't work on a partisan bill under any circumstances.

A 54% majority of Delaware voters say pursuing a bipartisan compromise on the infrastructure bill is worth the risk of not passing a bill. The majority holds for 70% of Republicans and 50% of Independents, and even 49% of Democrats agree that securing bipartisan compromise on the bill is worth the risk.

Two-thirds (67%) of Delaware voters say President Biden should spend far less than $4 trillion on new infrastructure, and should reduce any increases in taxes and the deficit. Majorities of all major party IDs agree on this point, with 87% of Republicans, 78% of Independents, and 51% of Democrats saying this statement is closer to their view than spending $4 trillion on infrastructure, raising taxes and increasing the deficit

About President Joe Biden

60% of Delaware voters approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as President, including 88% of Democrats, 52% of Independents, and 19% of Republicans.

A 55% majority of Delaware voters think President Biden truly believes in the importance of bipartisanship. This figure is driven by a 77% majority of Democrats. However, 76% of Republicans and 57% of Independents are not convinced, and say Biden's talk about bipartisan solutions are for political purposes

This survey was conducted online within the United States from June 17-22 among 488 registered voters in Delaware by HarrisX. Results were weighted for age, gender, party, race, education, and income to align them with their actual proportions in the population in the state. The margin of error is plus or minus 4%.

No Labels is a nationwide movement of Democrats, Republicans and independents working to build the bipartisan governing coalition capable of solving America's toughest challenges.

