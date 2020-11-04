No Labels Launches "Respect The Vote" Campaign With National Ad Featuring Joe Manchin And Larry Hogan

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America may not know the identity of our next president for some time to come.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America may not know the identity of our next president for some time to come. Amid this uncertainty, No Labels has released an unprecedented national ad—featuring Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Republican Governor Larry Hogan—focused on the importance of Americans staying calm, and on our counting and respecting the votes in the post-election period.

The ad kicks off No Labels' "Respect the Vote" campaign, which aims to rouse Americans and remind us all that there is more at stake in 2020 than whether our preferred presidential candidate wins or loses this election.

Throughout our history— through wars, depressions, and previous pandemics—America has always had elections and respected the results.

As Manchin says in the ad "If we lose that, we lose everything." You can click here to view the ad.

For almost a decade, No Labels has been working to combat the dangerous tribalism consuming U.S. politics and to build a bipartisan coalition capable of solving the country's toughest problems. Senators Manchin and Governor Hogan have been helping to lead and expand this coalition and felt compelled to participate in this unusual—but urgent—ad that will be seen by millions of American nationwide.

"The world is watching. What happens in the coming days and weeks will define America for decades to come," said Hogan. "I know emotions are running high but we need to keep faith in the voters and our Democracy. America knows how to elect and inaugurate a president. Let the election officials in every state do their jobs. Let the votes be counted. Let the process work, just like it has every four years for over 200 years."

"This unprecedented campaign has challenged our nation to its core," Manchin said, "Now that the campaign has ended, we must come together as Americans to show that the strength and greatness of our democracy is in the power of the American people to unite and respect the laws that make the United States the hope of the World. Throughout our nation's 240 year history we have persevered through many hardships, and we will continue to do so now as our country begins to unify around solving the problems facing our families and communities."

No Labels is a groundbreaking movement led by Americans who embrace the new politics of problem solving and are collaborating to find common-sense non-partisan solutions to our toughest challenge. It is working to build a new bipartisan governing coalition with members of the 50 members House Problem Solvers Caucus and several allies in the U.S. Senate.

