No Labels Launches Delaware Ad Campaign To Boost 2-Party Infrastructure Deal

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No Labels is set to launch a six-figure ad buy on Delaware and Washington, DC TV, drawing on decades of vintage footage of Joe Biden, speaking to his foundational belief in the importance and growing urgency of Democrats and Republicans working together. It's part of a broader No Labels campaign to boost the emerging bipartisan infrastructure proposals from the G-21 Senate group and House Problem Solvers Caucus and to help President Biden deliver on his enduring promise of bipartisanship.

Along with the ad, No Labels has released a statement signed by 138 business, military and civic leaders and organizations—including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable—endorsing the bipartisan approach to rebuilding American infrastructure. The group includes several notable Delaware civic leaders including Ben duPont, a Republican business innovator, and Charles Oberly, who served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware from 2010-2017 and the state's attorney general.

"In my 24 years in the U.S. Senate I saw my colleague, then Senator Joe Biden, bring Democrats and Republicans together on issue after issue," said No Labels founding Chairman Joe Lieberman. "He was a bridge builder and now, as president, he has an opportunity to rebuild our infrastructure and rebuild the public's faith in our democracy at the same time. I know he's up for it and I hope he will fully embrace a bipartisan approach now that this House and Senate group has put forth such a promising offer."

The TV ad features footage from Joe Biden in every decade of his public life from the 1970s, up until now, speaking about why he believes so strongly in the pursuit of finding common ground between Democrats and Republicans. It ends with a statement of encouragement for the President to embrace the mantle of bipartisanship once again as he seeks a historic rebuild of American infrastructure.

"For decades, Washington has been talking about repairing America's crumbling infrastructure, but nothing has gotten done," said Maryland Governor and No Labels national Co-chair Larry Hogan. "Now, after years of collaboration between America's governors, bipartisan leaders in Congress, and the private sector, a bipartisan and historic infrastructure proposal is on the table. If the President chooses to seize this opportunity, No Labels will stand with him to deliver this for the American people."

The ad, which is running nationally via digital platforms asks viewers to visit nolabels.org to sign a letter urging bipartisan action on infrastructure. The ad will run as 60-second and 30-second spots in Wilmington and Rehoboth cable markets on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News this week beginning on June 22 and the sports will begin running in the DC TV market on June 23.

Ad Transcript:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: The question is how long is America going to put up with a small group of men determining the political process?

VOICEOVER: For six amazing decades, Delaware's own Joe Biden has stood for sensible, bipartisan solutions.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: The American people believe that we—not we Democrats or we Republicans, but we the people—can be doing better than we're doing now.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Compromise is the responsible course—both for the White House and for the Senate.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Our ability to work together with people with whom we have real deep and abiding disagreements is going to determine whether we succeed in restoring America.

VOICEOVER: Now our president has a chance to reach a consensus deal on our nation's infrastructure.

VOICEOVER: Now our president can reach an historic deal with Republicans and Democrats on our nation's infrastructure.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: For the sake of the country, we have to work together.

VOICEOVER: Fix and build what we need now…

VOICEOVER: Stay at it, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: So let's get to work.

No Labels is a nationwide movement of Democrats, Republicans and independents working to build the bipartisan governing coalition capable of solving America's toughest challenges.

