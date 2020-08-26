No Borders, Inc. Subsidiary MediDent Supplies Announces Its Record Breaking Q2 Revenue Growth, Achieving 10X Growth Over Q1 2020 Results

Phoenix, Arizona, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), is proud to announce that the Company has successfully filed its unaudited quarterly financial statement for the period ending June 30, 2020, achieving over $2.7M in revenue while drastically scaling inventories and operational capacities at the Company's MediDent Supplies subsidiary, all with the goal of helping first responders, medical personnel and Americans stay safe and protected.

MediDent Supplies has seen a dramatic increase in demand for personal protection equipment (PPE), viral testing supplies and sanitizers over the past few months. This demand has been met every step of the way by the incredible dedication and work of the NBDR and MediDent Supplies teams throughout 2020. That work has yielded astounding results with over 10x growth from Q1 2020 to Q2 2020.

Even in the face of persistent persecution by ill-informed regulators and the myriad of challenges of not only operating but truly scaling during a global pandemic, the executive and operations teams at NBDR have successfully imported and sold millions of dollars' worth of critically needed medical and protective items this year, all while aggressively responding to the egregious actions of the SEC, staying current with the Company's OTC filings and building out our new distribution facility in Mesa Arizona.

Joe Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc., stated, "I am SO STOKED to share our second quarter results with our shareholders and the world! Achieving 10x revenue growth quarter over quarter is an incredible feat and there are so many amazing people on our NBDR teams who have poured blood, sweat and tears into our company in order to make these results possible. While $2.7M is a major achievement for our company we have much larger goals and our eyes are locked on the future, a future of even greater results in terms of impact, revenue and shareholder value."

The revenue generated in Q2 is derived from a well balanced mix of clientele. Consisting of thousands of individual retail and e-commerce orders as well as an impactful number of medium and large scale orders to states, healthcare providers and the US Federal Government. The Company believes that this "service for all sizes" approach to serving the PPE needs of our clients will yield long term business relationships and a strong basis for ongoing revenue and brand growth.

