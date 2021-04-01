No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) Reports 2020 Annual Financials With Dramatic Year Over Year Revenue Growth

Mesa, Arizona, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR) (the "Company") today announces it has filed its Condensed Unaudited Financial & Disclosure Statements with OTC Markets for the full year 2020, reporting its highest gross quarterly and annual revenue since the Company's merger in 2018. The Company is happy to report massive year over year growth successfully ending 2020 with $8.9M USD in revenue and $1.5M EBITA.

Committed to excellence in compliance and disclosure, No Borders is pleased to again complete and submit its quarterly filings on time with OTC Markets. The Company believes shareholder value is best served with consistent right action, and No Borders has built a talented team of professionals who deliver those actions day in and day out.

In addition to another strong quarterly performance, the filings demonstrate that No Borders continues to deploy and invest in the brands, operations and technologies it believes are critical to maximizing and increasing shareholder value. The Company's MediDent Supplies brand has been the main driver of growth in 2020 and with recent investments in needles, syringes and L-108 NIOSH N95s the Company believes it is strongly positioned to deliver scaled volumes of critically needed items to clients big and small across the USA.

No Borders has shown its ability to manufacture, transport, import and distribute scaled volumes of physical goods while adhering to stringent FDA, CBP, CDC and other regulatory rules. The Company's board of directors is confident that the 2020 filings show a tactical deployment of the Company's talent, capital and relationships with a tangible impact on revenue, EBITA and long term shareholder value.

Cynthia Tanabe, COO, stated, "Clearly, this filing shows that the Company is working hard to scale operations while rapidly serving the needs of our clients from coast to coast. I am incredibly proud of our entire team and want to personally thank all of our team members, shareholders, business partners and clients for being a part of this journey with us."

No Borders is proud to share the results of our hard work with our loyal shareholders and the greater market. The Company is deeply focused on completing two years of PCAOB Audits with a goal of filing a Form10 with the SEC and a form 15c-211 with FINRA to reestablish NBDR on the OTC Markets Pink and/or up-listing to the OTCQB Market. While the Company's Board and Executives have been inundated with the daily work of scaling operations and sales they have also kept a strong focus on vigorously defending NBDR from the egregious actions of Regulators while positioning NBDR to come back to its market as quickly as possible.

"It is hard to describe the pride and gratitude I feel looking at the impact our merry band of misfits has accomplished in the past year. I believe our 2020 results speak volumes for our team's ability to identify opportunities, deploy resources and deliver scaled volumes of goods to clients across America. I am excited to continue this work in 2021 and beyond!" said Joseph Snyder, CEO.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value across its portfolio of assets. The Company's portfolio of businesses include:

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of medical equipment, PPE and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. ( www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies, while also offering consulting, architecture, hardware and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a No Borders Labs Patent Pending Project; a tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders is headquartered in Mesa Arizona. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.NBDR.co .

