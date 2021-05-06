No Borders, Inc. Announces 360 Health Services As A New National Authorized Distributor Of MediDent Supplies Brand Medical Products

Mesa, Arizona, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), is pleased to announce that the Company's MediDent Supplies subsidiary officially named a new "National Authorized Distributor," 360 Health Services, a nationwide distributor to government, healthcare and commercial clients. MediDent Supplies is proud to offer 360 Health an FDA Registered supply chain of high-quality medical and PPE products.

360 Health Services works with government and commercial clients, supplying critically needed medical equipment and PPE to end users across the United States and Canada. 360 Health has already successfully delivered MediDent Supplies products to many of its clients throughout the USA and recently donated a pallet of Harley L-288 NIOSH N95 Respirators to Hennepin County Medical Center, a local hospital which had been a victim of buying counterfeit 3M masks. MediDent Supplies is proud to offer our Authorized Distributors and clients a trusted, secure, FDA Registered supply chain of NIOSH N95s.

"Our clients rely on us to deliver quick, accurate fulfillment of their large and small orders of critical medical supplies and equipment," said Nicholas Pape, 360 Health Services Chief Operating Officer. He continued, "MediDent Supplies uses cutting-edge technology to distribute millions of pieces of PPE and supplies all over the world, and we are happy to leverage this valuable partnership to continue to give our customers the highest level of customer service possible."

MediDent Supplies is proud to supply 360 Health with MediDent supplies including needles, syringes, Nitrile gloves, medical gowns and knee-high boot covers, as well as Guangzhou Harley Commodity Co. NIOSH N95 masks. Supported by best-in-class supply chain security, large volume production capacity and integrated global finance and logistics, as well as consistent standing supplies of high-demand items on the ground in the US, 360 Health can confidently commit to large-volume deliveries to its clients, regardless of size.

MediDent Supplies provides critically needed medical equipment and PPE to organizations, operators, healthcare professionals and civilians around the world. Due to recent events MediDent Supplies has rapidly scaled its supply chains, inventories and distribution capabilities in order to help and serve as rapidly and impactfully as possible. With both on-hand inventories as well as production capabilities, MediDent Supplies is committed to serving organizations of any size with the right equipment and PPE at the right time.

Joe Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc., stated, "I am proud to work with Nick and the fantastic team at 360 Health Services to bring critically needed vaccine and PPE supplies to government and commercial clients across the USA. 360 Health has a top-notch reputation for being an honest, diligent and on time provider to clients big and small, which fits perfectly with our MediDent Supplies mission. With Authorized Distributors like 360 Health we look forward to scaling our impact and growth in 2021 and beyond."

The successful development and deployment of the MediDent Supplies Branded Needles and Syringes line was built with the support and partnership of Guangzhou Harley Commodity Co., Royal Enterprizes LLC and Insight Funding Source LLC. MediDent Supplies is proud to have strong, multi-faceted production and manufacturing partnerships that provide our company with a transparent, secure supply of high demand products like L-188 NIOSH N95's , Needles , Syringes and Nitrile Gloves.

About 360 Health Services

360 Health Services, LLC, is a privately-held company that provides medical and testing supplies to hospitals, municipalities and healthcare providers across the globe. The company was founded in 2018 by Nicholas Pape, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, 360 Health Services operates from three locations in Florida and Illinois.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 360 Health Services has focused on the timely and successful delivery of reliable testing, safety supplies and support to hospitals, corporations and governments. Its long list of clients includes state health systems, the military, public school systems, large corporations, municipal health departments and many others. For more information, visit: www.360healthsvc.com.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value across its portfolio of assets. The Company's portfolio of businesses include:

● No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of medical equipment, PPE and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com).

● No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. ( www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

● No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com).

● www.CBDLabChain.com a No Borders Labs Patent Pending Project; a tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.NBDR.co.

