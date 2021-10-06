NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) - Get Nano X Imaging LTD Report securities between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 6, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Nano-X class action lawsuit charges Nano-X and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Nano-X class action lawsuit was commenced on October 5, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York and is captioned McLaughlin v. Nano-X Imaging Ltd., No. 21-cv-05517.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Nano-X class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Nano-X class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 6, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On June 17, 2021, Nano-X submitted a 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") for its multi-source version of the Nanox.ARC. A 510(k) is a type of premarket submission made to the FDA to demonstrate that a device to be marketed is as safe and effective, that is, substantially equivalent, to a legally marketed device. Following this submission, defendants touted the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects in various public statements and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Nano-X class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, Nano-X had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) consequently, Nano-X's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 19, 2021, Nano-X reported that Nano-X "received a request for additional information from the [FDA] concerning the Company's last 510(k) submission of its multi-source device, Nanox.ARC," and that "[t]he submission file is placed on hold pending a complete response to the FDA's list of deficiencies," with "[t]he Company's response . . . due within 180 days from the date of the request for additional information." On this news, Nano-X's ordinary share price fell nearly 10%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Nano-X securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Nano-X class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Nano-X class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Nano-X class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Nano-X class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions.

