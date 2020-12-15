NNG LLC Selects Udacity To Train Workforce In Emerging Technologies

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NNG LLC, a developer of next generation navigation and infotainment systems for the biggest automotive companies around the world, today announced a partnership with Udacity, the global online training...

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NNG LLC, a developer of next generation navigation and infotainment systems for the biggest automotive companies around the world, today announced a partnership with Udacity, the global online training platform that prepares the world's workforce for careers of the future, to upskill its employees in areas such as Computer Vision, Sensor Fusion, and Data Engineering.

Udacity's Nanodegree® programs—co-created with industry leaders—feature hands-on learning with projects tailored to real-world scenarios that complement instructor-led sessions. NNG selected Udacity for its balance of theory and practice in its learning methodology. Learners complete hands-on exercises and projects, which reinforce their learning and ensure that they can apply their skills to real-world scenarios. As a result of leveraging Udacity's Nanodegree programs, NNG aims to build a pool of practitioners who can help the organization seize business opportunities in the automotive space.

"Having personally taken a Udacity Nanodegree program, I can say with confidence that the training has strengthened my skill sets," said Dr. Martin Pfeifle, Chief Technology Officer of NNG. "I see a lot of opportunities for our engineers to combine the training material with what they know to build new and innovative products to better meet our users' unique needs for safe navigation. I'm especially excited to see how our employees are going to apply their new knowledge in creative ways we did not expect."

The goal of this program is to train engineers who can leverage their newly-acquired skills to develop innovative features and services to keep pace with the growth of in-vehicle infotainment. For example, by combining their existing knowledge of Search, Routing, and Guidance with the latest Machine Learning and Big Data technologies, NNG plans to offer predictive and location-aware user experiences such as automatic destination detection, traffic warnings, augmented reality-based guidance. In addition, NNG aims to upskill its workforce to offer more efficient and effective collaboration and co-development solutions to OEMs and their suppliers.

"NNG is seeking to develop a talent pool with a deep understanding of technologies related to self-driving cars, such as positioning, camera calibration, and object detection," said Tamás Kerecsen, Chief Technology Innovation Officer of NNG. "We hope that by giving our colleagues access to cutting-edge technology training programs through Udacity, we can motivate and inspire them to come up with innovative solutions."

"In today's rapidly changing technological landscape, workforce development is key to business success," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity. "We are honored that NNG chose to partner with Udacity to train their employees in in-demand future skills and ultimately implement their technology vision."

About NNG

NNG, a global automotive software house, works to provide the best in-vehicle experience for all. The company delivers solutions of exceptional value for connected navigation, cyber security, and user experience.

Known for its iGO Navigation software, its solutions are primarily used in white-label products for major car companies. NNG's navigation is installed on over 60 million devices globally, with 38 car brands and growing.

Represented on all continents, NNG's offices include: US, Brazil, Switzerland, Hungary, Israel, China, South Africa, Japan, Russia, and Southeast Asia ensuring highly localized solutions and aggregation of the best content available on each market.

Read more: https://nng.com

About Udacity

Udacity is a global, online training platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. Udacity programs provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of Nanodegree® programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nng-llc-selects-udacity-to-train-workforce-in-emerging-technologies-301192315.html

SOURCE Udacity