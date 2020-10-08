NLRB To Prosecute Pittsburgh Tech Firm HCL Over Unfair Labor Practices

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that Region 6 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued a consolidated complaint against HCL America Inc.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that Region 6 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued a consolidated complaint against HCL America Inc., whose employees work side-by-side with those at Google's Bakery Square office, over its unlawful actions at and away from the bargaining table.

In the complaint, the NLRB outlines HCL's failure to bargain in good faith with the unions representing its employees, including failing to provide information needed for bargaining and unilaterally implementing changes to working conditions.

"Most egregiously, HCL has been eroding its Pittsburgh workforce by brazenly moving work done here to its facility in Krakow, Poland, to retaliate against workers for exercising their right to choose union representation," Josh Borden, who serves on the union's negotiating committee. "Management would rather break the law than negotiate in good faith for a fair contract."

"We will continue efforts to engage HCL management at the bargaining table in good faith," said Ben Gwin, also a member of the union's committee. "We will continue to hold the company accountable for the way it treats workers and file additional charges if necessary."

Roughly 90 members of the Pittsburgh Association of Technical Professionals voted in favor of representation with the USW about one year ago, though the company has employed a vigorous anti-union campaign throughout the process.

The complaint also alleges that this campaign violated employees' rights to be free of intimidation and coercion.

The NLRB has scheduled a hearing for February 9, 2021, when it will prosecute the case against HCL for the company's violations of federal labor laws.

