NLB Launches 'Make A Difference With Light' Campaign

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Lighting Bureau (NLB) is soliciting projects in need of good lighting. In line with their mission to promote High-Benefit Lighting ®, the NLB would like to give back to communities that would benefit from better lighting.

The NLB is specifically looking for non-profit candidates who need to upgrade their lighting at no cost. With the help of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), the NLB will, in some cases, also coordinate the labor for the project.

NLB Chairman, Ray Kasmark stated, "The NLB members have the expertise and products to dramatically improve the quality of lighting. We are looking for applications where upgraded lighting can make a material difference in people's lives."

We are living in a time that is re-shaping how we live, work, and engage with one another, making it all the more important to give back to our communities and ensure that the changes we are seeing are positive ones. The NLB hopes to do their part by improving the lighting of buildings and public spaces that currently have bad lighting. Good lighting can improve productivity, safety, mood, well-being, and much more.

Recently, the NLB launched its Trusted Warranty Evaluation Program, which audits lighting manufacturing warranty programs and offers a certificate to companies that pass its criteria.

About the NLB.

The National Lighting Bureau is an independent, IRS-recognized not-for-profit, educational foundation that has served as a trusted lighting-information source since 1976. The NLB is focused on Promoting Lighting Excellence™ and helping the lighting industry solve its business problems. The NLB exists to create demand for High Benefit Lighting ®—efficient lighting designed to optimize human performance, health, safety, and commerce by educating and acknowledging those who make and influence decisions about lighting. The Bureau provides its services to the public free of charge, thanks to the generous funding of the organization's sponsors: professional societies, trade associations, labor unions, manufacturers, and agencies of the U.S. government.

