NJR Clean Energy Ventures And Borough Of Hopatcong To Host Ribbon-cutting For New 1.5 Megawatt Commercial Solar Project

New Jersey Resources (NJR) - Get Report CEO Steve Westhoven and Hopatcong Mayor Michael Francis to join with local leaders to host a ribbon-cutting on October 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., to celebrate the completion of a new commercial solar project located at the capped municipal landfill. Built, operated and maintained by NJR Clean Energy Ventures, a subsidiary of NJR, the solar array is expected to produce 1.5 megawatts (MW) of clean energy to be sold to the wholesale electric market.

WHAT: Ribbon-cutting to celebrate the completion of a new 1.5 MW solar facility.

WHEN:Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Hopatcong Municipal Landfill 400 Durban AvenueHopatcong, NJ 07843(Next to the Hopatcong Animal Shelter located at the corner of Durban Ave. and Flora Ave.)

SPEAKERS:Steve Westhoven, President and CEO, New Jersey Resources Michael Francis, Mayor, Borough of Hopatcong and Others

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NJR) - Get Report is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

