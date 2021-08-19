NJMEP Expands Footprint With Opening Of Second Office And Training Facility

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) is expanding to provide local manufacturers with easier access to training and consulting services. NJMEP is opening a brand-new training facility in Bellmawr, New Jersey to serve manufacturing businesses in South Jersey. This new facility is fully staffed and ready to host professional development training courses and workshops. In addition to NJMEP's suite of effective training options, the NJMEP Pro-Action Education Team TM invested in innovative Augmented Reality welding equipment and CNC equipment to provide hands-on training to help alleviate the skills gap in these in-demand areas. On August 19th, NJMEP's board and prominent state legislators will be in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony where they can tour the facility and see demonstrations of this ground-breaking new training equipment.

"It's our responsibility to ensure that every manufacturing business in New Jersey has the option to take advantage of our services as New Jersey's MEP center. We've always been able to serve South Jersey-based manufacturers from our Cedar Knolls headquarters, but the opening of the Bellmawr training center makes it even easier for these businesses to upskill their staff and engage with NJMEP," explained John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., CEO, NJMEP.

Kennedy continued, " New Jersey is home to over 11,000 manufacturing and STEM firms. These businesses are located all around the state. The opening of our Bellmawr office not only marks a milestone in NJMEP's growth, but it is a massive step forward for the industry by extending our support of New Jersey manufacturing firms. It's a big day for our state and our industry,".

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be the official launch of the South Jersey training center. The Bellmawr facility has been given the name the 'Chris DePace' training center to commemorate one of NJMEP's longest-running Account Managers who lost his life to COVID-19 complications. As South Jersey-based manufacturers recover from the disruptions caused by the pandemic, they can take advantage of the training being offered or consulting services available at the 'Chris DePace' training center in Bellmawr, New Jersey.

About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiency, reduce costs, and improve employee performance.

For more than 25 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and a proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $5.4 Billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling charitable efforts to increase our impact.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/njmep-expands-footprint-with-opening-of-second-office-and-training-facility-301355274.html

SOURCE New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program