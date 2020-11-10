NJ TRANSIT Strengthens Passenger Safety And Improves Operational Efficiency With Intelligent And Secure Network Powered By Extreme

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks , Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced NJ TRANSIT, the State of New Jersey's public transportation system, has deployed networking solutions from Extreme in order to extend network connectivity, simplify network management, and enhance passenger security across its service area. With automated management and wired switching solutions from Extreme, NJ TRANSIT has deployed a hyper-segmented, secure network capable of maintaining full operational uptime and providing the security measures needed to help keep passengers safe during approximately 270 million rides per year.

NJ TRANSIT is the third-largest provider of bus, rail, and light rail transit in the U.S. It needed a network that could support all operational sites in its service area, which covers 5,325 miles across 251 bus routes, 12 rail lines, 166 rail stations, 62 light rail stations, and more than 19,000 bus stops. The organization also includes the New Jersey Transit Police Department. Services are provided to New Jersey residents seven days a week, 365 days a year. Maintaining this network is an enormous task for a 25-person IT staff; they require a network that is highly secure, simple to manage, and has built-in redundancies that help eliminate downtime.

Key Benefits to NJ TRANSIT's Riders:

Simplified, automated network management: One of NJ TRANSIT's top priorities was automating network management to free its IT team to focus on developing an experiential commute for its riders. To accomplish this, the team has deployed ExtremeSwitching™ technology and Extreme Management Center™ software to automate time-consuming maintenance tasks. Extreme Fabric Connect™ software enables sub-second failover of links and associated switching systems, making the network more resilient to outages than competitive alternatives.

One of NJ TRANSIT's top priorities was automating network management to free its IT team to focus on developing an experiential commute for its riders. To accomplish this, the team has deployed ExtremeSwitching™ technology and Extreme Management Center™ software to automate time-consuming maintenance tasks. Extreme Fabric Connect™ software enables sub-second failover of links and associated switching systems, making the network more resilient to outages than competitive alternatives. Effortless network connectivity for statewide transit authority: NJ TRANSIT uses Extreme's Fabric Connect software across all office locations, rail stations, and bus stations in order to optimize the performance and reliability of their system-wide enterprise network. This allows the team to remove some of the complexity of the network and complete upgrades without interrupting services for passengers. Since deployment, NJ TRANSIT can support more employee IoT devices, has improved wired coverage at its locations, and has implemented data analytics services that will empower more strategic, customer-centric decision making.

Executive Perspectives:

Bilal Khan, Chief Technology and Security Officer, NJ TRANSIT "NJ TRANSIT is committed to providing our passengers with a safe, efficient public transportation system that they can depend upon. We have a vast network spanning hundreds of locations and thousands of miles, and we cannot afford any network downtime - it needs to be resilient and secure while also being agile and easy for our team to manage. Extreme fits all those requirements, and it gives our staff and the communities we serve peace of mind to know that our state has invested in technology that is up to the task."

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks"Transportation is an essential service. It is integral for everyone to get to work, school, and live their lives. Any network supporting such critical public services must provide the highest level of reliability, security, and stability, as any interruption can cause stress for thousands of people. Extreme is proud to provide a more intelligent, secure network that enables the operational flexibility NJ TRANSIT needs to deliver services to millions of passengers each year."

Additional Resources

Extreme Fabric Connect Solutions Page

A Look Into The Future Of Public Rapid Transit, Enabled By The Network Blog Post

Extreme and NJ TRANSIT Case Study

Brussels Metro Glides into The Future with Extreme Networks' Automated Solutions Press Release

The City of Memphis Deploys Extreme Networks to Help Make its Smart City Vision a Reality Press Release

How Cloud-Managed Networking with AI/ML Equals Operational Excellence for Transportation & Logistics Blog Post

Connect with Extreme via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram

About NJ TRANSITNJ TRANSIT is New Jersey's public transportation corporation. Its mission is to provide safe, reliable, convenient, and cost-effective transit service with a skilled team of employees, dedicated to our customers' needs and committed to excellence. Covering a service area of 5,325 square miles, NJ TRANSIT is the nation's third largest provider of bus, rail, and light rail transit, linking major points in New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia. The agency operates an active fleet of 2,221 buses, 1,231 trains, and 93 light rail vehicles. On 251 bus routes and 12 rail lines statewide, NJ TRANSIT provides nearly 270 million customer trips each year.

About Extreme NetworksExtreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo, Extreme Fabric Connect, ExtremeSwitching, and Extreme Management Center are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nj-transit-strengthens-passenger-safety-and-improves-operational-efficiency-with-intelligent-and-secure-network-powered-by-extreme-301169390.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.