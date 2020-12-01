NJ Non-Profit Launches 'Community First' Initiative, Partners With Local Small Businesses To Provide Free Integrated Mental, Physical And Social Health Coaching Services

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NJ Non-Profit #Notonmywatch announced a new initiative, providing free integrated health and wellness services to local community heroes. The program utilizes a hybrid-health model, which integrates mental, physical and social health into an all-in-one, holistic platform. These services will be provided for free to eligible community members such as front-line healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, veterans and others.

When discussing the impetus for this initiative, Executive Director of #Notonmwatch The Rev. David Hallgren said, "For us, it starts with the concept that we can only thrive as a community when we commit to taking care of each other. We can all agree that this year has knocked us down in so many ways. We couldn't think of a better way to model that concept of community by providing critical services to heal from this experience and move forward together as a stronger community."

#Notonmywatch has enlisted the help of a few local New Jersey businesses and health providers to put it all together. Me360 Hybrid Health Coaching will be providing a chunk of the integrated services and has named Dr. Peter Wenger of Princeton Sports and Family Medicine as its Medical Advisor. Some of these services include nutritional counseling, exercise programming, 1 on 1 mindset coaching, social events and a mental health program designed by licensed clinical social worker Kelly Corbitt, LCSW. The program provides stress/anxiety reduction, time/productivity lessons, relationship management and other critical self-development skills.

Michael Leonardi, co-founder of me360 added, "Our mental, social and physical health are 3 interdependent pillars that support us as humans. If one cracks, the other two are impacted significantly. This year, we've seen what happens when all 3 are impacted at the same time. A perfect storm of trauma, isolation and social divisiveness has knocked most of us down hard, especially those who serve others in the community. We want to provide some relief and a roadmap for them to get back up and keep moving… and to just show our appreciation. Forming healthy connections with others, moving our bodies regularly and improving our ability to manage our thoughts and emotions is going to help us heal and grow from this... together as a community."

The enrollment period for the program has begun and spots are limited. To learn more and/or apply, go to www.notonmywatchnj.org or www.me360health.com .

Anyone wishing to donate to the program can go to www.notonmywatchnj.org or directly to https://donorbox.org/notonmywatch

If you are a health and wellness provider or facility interested in getting involved in the program, please contact David Hallgren at notonmywatchinfo@gmail.com

