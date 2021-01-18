Nissim Cohen Joins Mazars' Manufacturing & Distribution Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm in the US, announced that Nissim Cohen, CPA has joined as Partner in the firm's New Jersey Manufacturing and Distribution Practice.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm in the US, announced that Nissim Cohen, CPA has joined as Partner in the firm's New Jersey Manufacturing and Distribution Practice. Nissim will focus on providing value-adding tax services to clients of all sizes, ranging from large multinational corporations to privately-held businesses, including business owners.

Tifphani White-King, US National Tax Practice Leader, commented, "The tax environment has undergone substantial complex changes over the past few years and we anticipate further modifications to the tax laws under the incoming Biden administration. Nissim's extensive background in providing tax services at the federal, state and local levels will be of significant value to our clients as we support them through this time."

Nissim has over 30 years of experience delivering tax compliance, advisory, planning and other tax related accounting services. In addition to specializing in serving the manufacturing and distribution sector, his experience also includes serving technology, professional services, energy, media and entertainment, financial services and retail sectors.

Prior to joining Mazars, Nissim was a Managing Director in the Business Tax Services Group for a Big 4 firm, where he led complex federal, state and local tax engagements as well as audits of tax provisions for public and private attest clients.

"With the potential for substantial shifts in tax law regulations in the future, it's critical for businesses to have knowledgeable professional resources," Nissim said. "Like Mazars, I believe in building enduring relationships, acting as a trusted business advisor who adds value through tax planning strategies."

Nissim received his BS in Accounting, cum laude and Dean's List, from Brooklyn College Scholar Program, CUNY and his MS in Taxation, with honors, from Long Island University.

