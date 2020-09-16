NiSource To Host Virtual Investor Day On September 29, 2020

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NI) - Get Report will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hamrock, and other members of NiSource's senior management team, will discuss the company's long-term growth strategy. The two hour presentation will begin at 11:00 am ET and will be followed by a Q&A session.

A webcast with the accompanying presentation will be available at www.nisource.com. An audio replay of the event will be available beginning one hour after the end of the event and lasting until October 6, 2020. To access the audio recording, call (877) 344-7529 and enter conference ID 10147931. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial (412) 317-0088, and enter the same passcode as above 10147931. A replay of the webcast will also be archived at www.nisource.com.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NI) - Get Report is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,400 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com . Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource , www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc . NI-F

