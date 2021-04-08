Nisk Real Estate Launches South Florida Brokerage

MIAMI and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisk Real Estate, a privately held brokerage founded by Matthew Aniska, has begun servicing real estate clients in Florida specializing from Miami to Palm Beach. Although a new brand to South Florida, the broker has spent adequate time in the tropical state's real estate industry before solidifying arrival of the company.

What a time to arrive; to launch a brokerage during a global pandemic pairs a most improbable obstacle with a laborious feat. As a response to this suggestion of difficulty, the founder paraphrased a quote from former Intel CEO Andy Grove, "Weak companies are destroyed by crisis. Good companies endure crisis. Great companies thrive in crisis." Aniska added "the same could be said for people".

Although a difficult time for many, Miami proves to be a hotspot for those looking to relocate to a warm climate with much to offer. Miami-Dade County total home sales jumped 33.5% year-over-year in February 2021, from 1,862 to 2,485. Miami single-family home sales rose 23.6% year-over-year, from 884 to 1,093. Miami existing condo transactions increased 42.3% year-over-year, from 978 to 1,392. (Source: Miami Association of Realtors)

The newly launched company, Nisk Real Estate, founded by the 26-year-old broker, will continue to generate a presence in the luxury real estate industry for decades to come.

About Nisk Real Estate

Founded in 2021, Nisk Real Estate specializes in trading unique waterfront assets with a service tailored for sophisticated clientele who enjoy qualities of Western " Art de Vivre" (The Art of Living). The brand offers a birds-eye view of opportunities for investment, accelerated information delivery, and reductions in search, information, and delivery costs.

Follow Nisk Real Estate

Contact: contact@mattaniska.com

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12865036

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisk-real-estate-launches-south-florida-brokerage-301264719.html

SOURCE Nisk Real Estate