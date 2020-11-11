Nishika Jardine Is Named As New Veterans Ombudsperson

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, today welcomed the appointment of Nishika Jardine as the new Veterans Ombudsperson.

The core responsibility of the Veterans Ombudsperson is to review complaints and issues related to programs and services delivered by Veterans Affairs Canada and to uphold the Veterans Bill of Rights.

Colonel (Ret'd) Nishika Jardine served almost 37 years as an officer in the Corps of Royal Canadian Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (RCEME). She has served and lead in Maintenance organizations with the Army at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Gagetown, the Navy at CFB Esquimalt, and the Air Force at 19 Wing Comox. She commanded the RCEME School from 2008 to 2010, deployed to Afghanistan on Operation ATHENA, and was promoted to Colonel in 2014. She then served one year as Director of Armament Sustainment Program Management before her final posting as Deputy Commandant of the Canadian Forces College, completing her service in May 2019.

Since leaving the Canadian Armed Forces, she has worked as a consultant and served on various boards of directors in a volunteer capacity.

Quotes

"The Veterans Ombudsperson plays a vital role in raising awareness of the needs and concerns of both individual Veterans and the community as a whole. After receiving a number of applications from a range of diverse, experienced, and talented candidates, I'm confident that Veterans across the country will be well-served by Colonel (Ret'd) Jardine. I look forward to working with her to improve the lives of our Veterans and their families."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"I am deeply honoured by this appointment, and am looking forward to contributing to the work of the Office of the Veterans Ombudsperson to ensure that Veterans and their families are treated fairly."

Colonel (Ret'd) Nishika Jardine, Veterans Ombudsperson

Quick Facts

The Veterans Ombudsperson reviews complaints arising from the Veterans Bill of Rights and issues related to programs and services administered by Veterans Affairs Canada. They facilitate access by clients to programs and services by providing them with information and referrals.

The Ombudsperson also provides advice to the Minister and Department on the well-being of Veterans and their families.

This appointment was made under the Government of Canada's new open and transparent approach to Governor in Council appointments.

Associated Links

For more information on the Veterans Ombudsperson, visit https://www.ombudsman-veterans.gc.ca/en/your-ombudsman

