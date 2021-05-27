Nirvana Technology Hires Senior Fintech Leader Amit Singh As Chief Credit & Risk Officer

MIAMI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Technology (Nirvana), a global digital bank, announces the appointment of Amit Singh as its Chief Credit & Risk Officer to build and lead the credit and risk functions of the company.

MIAMI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Technology(Nirvana), a global digital bank, announces the appointment of Amit Singh as its Chief Credit & Risk Officer to build and lead the credit and risk functions of the company. Those responsibilities will include automated best in class underwriting capabilities targeting the full credit spectrum.

Singh will fully own the customer's lifecycle credit decisioning which will include underwriting, pricing, credit limits, portfolio management, and collections. He will also lead the risk function for Nirvana to ensure adequate and robust adherence to risk oversight and governance which includes end-to-end fraud risk management for the company.

"Amit is one of the best credit risk leaders I've known. He has the unique combination of experience in building credit products at many successful neobanks and top credit card players. We are excited to have Amit joining as a founding team member as we create a truly customer-focused product and organization," said Nirvana CEO Bill Harris, formerly CEO of PayPal and a serial entrepreneur.

Singh has more than 15 years of experience in credit risk management at top banking institutions and credit card players including American Express and HSBC. He was U.S. Head of Credit at Revolut and part of the founding team that built Nubank, the hyper-growth fintech in Brazil. Singh has managed credit and fraud risk management across several products in the U.S., Brazil, India, EMEA, and Mexico markets. He's an angel investor in fintech startups and has served in advisory roles for companies in the fintech space around the world.

"I'm looking forward to starting the exciting work we'll be doing at Nirvana as we focus on building a truly unique credit product that will transform the financial lives of Americans with transparency and trust at the center of the relationship," said Singh.

Nirvana is hiring. For a list of open positions, visit nirvana.tech/careers or contact Jennie Ellis of Bandwidth at happiness@nirvana.tech. For more information, visit nirvana.tech and follow Nirvana Technology on LinkedIn.

About Nirvana TechnologyNirvana Technology is building a digital financial service for individuals, families, and small businesses. Based in Miami, Nirvana was founded by some of the most experienced executives in fintech.

