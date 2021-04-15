Nipro Medical Corporation Announces The Creation Of Vascular Division In The U.S.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nipro Medical Corporation (NMC), a leading Renal, Medical, Surgical, and Interventional Radiology products manufacturer, announces the creation of a Vascular Division in the U.S. The division will include several cutting-edge technologies, innovative vascular and cardiovascular products to provide clinicians with procedural and imaging solutions that enhance patient care. To support the new product portfolio, NMC is hiring Account Executives in multiple locations across the country.

Nipro Medical Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nipro Corporation responsible for managing sales, marketing, and business operations for North and South America. Through previous strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Nipro Corporation has bolstered its global footprint to include intravascular imaging technologies, vascular therapies, and breakthrough technologies.

The Vascular Division's creation aligns with NMC's long-term strategic plan to build a world-class product portfolio and address various unmet needs in the vascular space.

The following products will join the Vascular portfolio:

Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System , the only FDA-cleared dual-modality catheter and imaging system indicated for the detection of lipid core plaque (LCP) and the identification of plaque and patients at higher risk of MACE, from Infraredx, a Nipro company.

, the only FDA-cleared dual-modality catheter and imaging system indicated for the detection of lipid core plaque (LCP) and the identification of plaque and patients at higher risk of MACE, from Infraredx, a Nipro company. Dualpro™ IVUS+NIRS Imaging Catheter , a single-use, disposable coronary catheter and accessory kit designed for use only with the Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System from Infraredx, a Nipro company.

, a single-use, disposable coronary catheter and accessory kit designed for use only with the Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System from Infraredx, a Nipro company. OKAY ®II Y-Connector , a fixed and hemostatic valve that features a 10Fr inner lumen to facilitate easy insertion for a variety of advanced multi-device techniques from GOODMAN CO., LTD.

, a fixed and hemostatic valve that features a 10Fr inner lumen to facilitate easy insertion for a variety of advanced multi-device techniques from GOODMAN CO., LTD. GM-30, an Inflation Device that features a 30 ATM pressure capacity with a 25mL syringe volume (appropriate for usage with larger-sized balloons) from GOODMAN CO., LTD.

that features a 30 ATM pressure capacity with a 25mL syringe volume (appropriate for usage with larger-sized balloons) from GOODMAN CO., LTD. Captus™ Vascular Retrieval System, a self-centering IVC filter retrieval system from Avantec Vascular Corporation.

"This business venture demonstrates NMC's focused commitment to bringing clinically significant and innovative products to all of our healthcare partners. We will remain steadfast in our vision of delivering breakthrough and innovative solutions to the vascular market to improve patient outcomes," Joe Dawson, Sr. Vice President of Nipro Medical Corporation, commented.

About Nipro Medical Corporation Nipro Medical Corporation ( http://www.nipro.com/), headquartered in Bridgewater, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nipro Corporation, headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Established in 1954, our parent company employs more than 29,000 team members and specializes in medical, pharmaceutical, and glass products. Nipro Corporation is the global leader in medical technology - alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world.

